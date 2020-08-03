WEST LAFAYETTE — The Wabash Heartland Innovation Network (WHIN) has announced a partnership with Guardian Machine Protection (Guardian MP) to provide discounted services to businesses within the WHIN region. Guardian MP, based in Ft. Wayne, provides preventive maintenance for the advanced manufacturing sector, according to information provided.
WHIN serves the counties of Pulaski, White, Cass, Benton, Carroll, Tippecanoe, Warren, Fountain, Montgomery, and Clinton.
“We see great value in supporting the service of Guardian MP in the WHIN region,” says Johnny Park, CEO of WHIN. “Maintenance management could take up to 40-50% of a business’ operational budget, which is why we see value in this partnership - to help our region’s manufacturers.”
WHIN is devoted to developing its 10-county region into a global epicenter of digital agricultural and next-generation manufacturing through education and research related to Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. Providing access to services that will increase productivity for regional manufacturers moves us one step closer.
“Guardian has given me peace of mind, knowing that the proper preventative maintenance is being done at regular intervals. They have allowed us to focus on our core competency and not have to become experts in machine maintenance,” says Bryce Brumm, President of Standard Industrial. “Their years of experience and use of sensors has proven to be very effective in preventing the unexpected downtime. Our business and customers are in a better place because of Guardian!”
“Our goal is to increase production and minimize downtime by performing regularly scheduled preventive maintenance, increasing equipment reliability and its lifespan,” states Guardian MP CEO, David Wall. “We are dedicated to helping businesses run at optimal production and thanks to WHIN, we are able to help more companies.”
ABOUT WHIN: WHIN is an innovative nonprofit organization devoted to making the 10-county Wabash Heartland region of north-central Indiana the global epicenter of digital agriculture and next-generation manufacturing empowered by smart IoT technology.
ABOUT GUARDIAN MACHINE PROTECTION: Guardian Machine Protection is dedicated to helping businesses increase their production efficiency by managing preventive maintenance on their industrial equipment. Through a team of highly skilled technicians, Guardian MP performs machinery upkeep to advance our clients productivity by seamlessly integrating with their production schedule. Learn more at guardianmp.com.