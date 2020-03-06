Veedersburg Revitalization Association received $1,575.60 from Funds2Org for the nearly 4,000 pairs of shoes collected from local civic organizations, businesses, former and current residents, neighboring towns and cities, churches, and town employees.
The money received is designated for the rehabilitation of the 1903 Clover Leaf Depot and its eventual listing as Veedersburg’s first landmark in the National Register of Historic Places, said Sherry Bailey with the organization.
The group collected 3,939 pairs of shoes. It had set a goal of 2,500 pairs.
VRA has applied for Quick Impact Placebased (QuIP) Grant.
This grant is designed to fund the type of space enhancement and community transformation that sparks community wide conversation and creativity. Awards will be announced April 2.
The VRA works alongside the Veedersburg Town Council and the Veedersburg Redevelopment Commission to develop and implement potential projects.
The next meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. March 17 in Fire Station Community Room.