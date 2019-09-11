The Veedersburg Revitalization Association (VRA) is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser from Oct. 1 to Dec. 1 to raise funds for the Cloverleaf Depot restoration. The VRA will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds20rgs will issue a check for the collected shoes. Those dollars will benefit the ongoing restoration of the Cloverleaf Depot. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes and bringing to: Blue and Gold Pizza or Hometown Market in Veedersburg.
All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds20rgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners. Funds20rgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited.
Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send her son to law school.
"We are excited about our shoe drive," said Sherry Bailey, VRA Treasurer. "We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for our unique historic depot, and also have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It's a win-win for everyone."
By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to the depot project, the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people's lives around the world.