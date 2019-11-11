The Pine Village Student Council, under the guidance of sponsors Kim Markley and Katie Tillotson, put together a program fit to honor the service of local veterans. The color guard presented the flags, poems were read, songs were sung and cards were given. The veterans also had their names and branches of service read and were treated to a lunch of chicken and noodles. The Pine Village students and staff wanted to do something to thank all veterans and their families for their selfless service.

