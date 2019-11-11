The Pine Village Student Council, under the guidance of sponsors Kim Markley and Katie Tillotson, put together a program fit to honor the service of local veterans. The color guard presented the flags, poems were read, songs were sung and cards were given. The veterans also had their names and branches of service read and were treated to a lunch of chicken and noodles. The Pine Village students and staff wanted to do something to thank all veterans and their families for their selfless service.
Veterans honored at Pine Village program
Tags
Wendy Davis
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Latest WRR E-Editions
Latest Neighbor E-Editions
What do you think?
What holidays do you decorate for during the year?
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News: WCINews (Fountain County Neighbor & Review Republican)
Daily Headlines: WCINews (Fountain County Neighbor & Review Republican)
Williamsport, IN
Right Now
- Humidity: 87%
- Feels Like: 10°
- Heat Index: 23°
- Wind: 15 mph
- Wind Chill: 10°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:29:54 AM
- Sunset: 05:35:34 PM
- Dew Point: 20°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Snow showers this evening. Becoming clear later. Low around 10F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%.
Tonight
Snow showers this evening. Becoming clear later. Low around 10F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%.
Tomorrow
A mainly sunny sky. Cold. High 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND WEST CENTRAL INDIANA. * WHEN...UNTIL 8 AM EST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...RAPIDLY FALLING TEMPERATURES THIS EVENING AND OVERNIGHT MAY LEAD TO FLASH FREEZING CONDITIONS WITH ROADS REMAINING ICY THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR INDIANA CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3 &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NNW @ 14mph
Precip: 63% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 11°
Heat Index: 23°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.72 mi
Wind: NNW @ 15mph
Precip: 39% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 9°
Heat Index: 22°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.66 mi
Wind: NNW @ 15mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 7°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 16mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 6°
Heat Index: 20°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 17mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 4°
Heat Index: 19°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 16mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 2°
Heat Index: 17°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 16mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 0°
Heat Index: 15°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 15mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: -1°
Heat Index: 14°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 15mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: -2°
Heat Index: 14°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 15mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: -2°
Heat Index: 13°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 14mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: -3°
Heat Index: 13°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 14mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: -3°
Heat Index: 12°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 15
-
Nov 16
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 22