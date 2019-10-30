Join the Charles Forrest American Legion Post 288 at Fountain Central High School at 9 a.m. Nov. 8 for its annual Veterans Day Ceremony. This is an outstanding program attended by Fountain Central Staff and the students from fourth grade through senior class, along with the community. The program honors all veterans, as well as the fourth grade flag education program and essay winners, Boys and Girls State attendees, and other awardees and honorees.
This year’s guests include the American Legion, Department of Indiana 2018-2019 Commander, Rodney Strong, and our Guest Speaker will be The Honorable John Brockman Crane.