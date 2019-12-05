The Veedersburg Town Council had its meeting Nov. 12.
According to the minutes, all members were present except Steve Cates.
Motion to approve the previous meeting’s minutes was made by Troy Finley, second by Teresa Cooper, was unanimously approved.
Stu Weliever poresented the release and settlement agreement with MasterGuard which addresses over billing in electric charges due to the town’s multiplier and the IDEM requirement to take all necessary measures for the town to comply with its permit obligations and monitor its nickel content. The town will conduct effluent testing to determine if MasterGuard contributes to the town’s non-compliance with WET and TRE elements of the nickel claims.
A motion was made by Mark Rusk to sign this agreement removing paragraph six, second by Troy Finley, unanimously approved.
The council instructed Weliever to send a nuisance violation notice to the owner of the property at 105 N. Newlin St.
Jesse Scott, town manager, distributed his report to the council. There was discussion about the Community Crossings project, sewer issues, and electric projects. Tesla is interested in installing a recharging station at Casey’s and will contact the town to schedule a meeting.
Scott presented the following requests: Stihl top handle saw for the electric department from Glascock in the amount of $600. A motion was made by Mark Rusk, second by Troy Finley, unanimously approved; 3” trash pump for the wastewater plant at a cost of $1,200-$1,500. A motion was made by Mark Rusk to approve this expense, taking the cost out of the casino funds that had been previously appropriated. This motion was seconded by Teresa Cooper, unanimously approved; 2” electric pump for the water/street departments at a cost of $300-$500. A motion was made by Troy Finley to approve this expense, second by Mark Rusk, unanimously approved.
Scott asked the council for permission to put strobes on the town truck. A motion was made by Teresa Cooper to allow this request, second by Troy Finley, unanimously approved.
Scott reported that several trucks are needing tires including the dump truck. He presented a quote from Shar’s Tires in the amount of $4,114. The council requested that he get additional quotes.
The repairs on the large pavilion at the park are now complete.
Ed Wurtsbaugh presented quotes for a new police vehicle: John Jones-2019 vehicle-$32,951, Twin City-2020 vehicle-$29,776. A motion was made by Troy Finley to accept the quote from Twin City, second by Mark Rusk, unanimously approved.
A motion was made by Mark Rusk to approve the purchase of a shotgun for the Charger in the amount of $838.68. This motion was seconded by Troy Finley, unanimously approved.
A motion was made by Teresa Cooper to approve the purchase of tires for the Charger in the amount of $657.44, second by Troy Finley, unanimously approved.
Wurtsbaugh informed the council that Jason Austin, the student resource officer, will be attending the academy in May.
Mark Rusk instructed Wurtsbaugh to start scheduling the review of cameras at the park by the police department.