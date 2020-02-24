The Veedersburg Town Council had its January meeting.
All members were present except Troy Finley, according to the minutes of the meeting.
Ken Smith called the meeting to order. Kristin Allen asked for a motion to select council president. Mark Rusk made a motion for Ken Smith to be president, Mike Booe seconded the motion. Kristin Allen asked for a motion to select council vice president. Ken Smith made a motion for Mark Rusk to be vice president, Mike Booe seconded the motion.
Ken Smith appointed officers and members of the Veedersburg Redevelopment Commission (VRC) as follows:
- Mark Summers as president
- Appointed VRC members as Mark Summers, Mark Rusk, Teresa Cooper, Clay Smith and Mike Booe
- Appointed Scott Minick as the liaison to Southeast Fountain School Corporation.
Ken Smith appointed Ron Manning as zoning administrator.
Ken Smith read and signed A Proclamation Commemorating Town of Veedersburg School Choice Week. School Choice Week is celebrated across the country by millions of students, parents, educators, schools and organizations to raise awareness of the need for effective educational options. This proclamation designates Jan. 26 to Feb. 1 as the Town of Veedersburg School Choice Week.
Tesla, according to Jordan Rhyne, would like to build a supercharger station at Casey’s gas station in Veedersburg. Mark Rusk made a motion to move forward with Tesla, Tom Harrison seconded the motion.
Sherry Bailey gave a report.
She reported the results of the Veedersburg Revitalization Association’s (hereinafter VRA) shoe drive to raise money for Depot restoration. VRA shoe drive collected 158 bags and 3,900 pairs of shoes to raise $1,575.60.
There are grants available from OCRA for Comprehensive Plan; Becky Goings has agreed to be liaison; would need a grant administrator and Sherry provided a list of possible grant administrators.
Kristin Allen will contact Roger Azar from Deckard Engineering, who has previously expressed interested in helping with a Comprehensive Plan for Veedersburg.
Ed Wurtsbaugh, town marshal, notified the board that Jason Austin, student resource officer, will be attending the police academy in Plainfield from mid-May to mid-August
He said the replacement police truck should be delivered mid-February; will be a 2020 model.
Jesse Scott distributed the town manager report.
From water/street, he said:
• New dump truck goes to dealership Friday for warranty work.
• Shoulder millings have been placed along State Street and on alleys where necessary.
• Videoing, cutting, and cleaning sanitary lines weather permitting.
• Generator at water plant is repaired and working properly.
• Well house 3 has a loaner pump installed and running from Peerless.
• Peerless has our pump to diagnose issues and pricing.
From wastewater, he said:
• American Pump installed the chewer at no cost at the primary lift station and is operating properly.
• New aluminum plate for splitter box has been installed.
• Wet testing had completely different results between the town’s lab and Masterguard’s.
• Currently awaiting on IDEM for next steps.
• Generator at wastewater plant is installed and working properly waiting to receive correct block heater.
From electrical, he said:
• Digger truck goes to Altec on Thursday for estimate on boom rebuild.
• Vegetation Management and maintenance of street lighting ongoing.
• Installed generator at wastewater plant and wired well pump 3.
From pool and park, he said the new basketball nets were installed at both parks.
As for his requests, he asked to proceed with insulating and work on Brown building for shop transition. The council said to get bids for insulation.
He said he will get light for American Flag in front of town hall working again.
David Leek gave a report.
He said he’s concerned about water drainage in the ditch on the east end of town by the flower shop; Mark Rusk said the town will work to repair that in the spring
He’s also concerned about water backed up on east side of the bridge on State Street; county has plans to repair
Mike Booe said bollard on east end of walking trail is down; would like to isolate gravel trail on east end of town and designate it as part of the walking trail with bollards and also blacktop trail. Jesse Scott will look to see if the town has extra bollards; Mark Rusk made motion for VRC to purchase bollards, if needed, Tom Harrison seconded the motion.
Ken Smith reported that Milestone came in below budget for work done on the Community Crossings project.
Kristin Allen gave a report.
She presented the firearms ordinance that was tabled at the previous meeting; town council tabled it again and will further talk to Stu Weliever, town attorney, regarding this ordinance.
She presented the contract for retaining Stu Weliever as town attorney. All board members signed the contract.
She notified the town council that Town Ordinance No. 2-09 is still valid and will be in effect by summer.