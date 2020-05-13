The Veedersburg Town Council had its regular meeting April 28.
All board members were present, according to the minutes of the meeting, and Ken Smith called the meeting to order, asking the board to accept the minutes of the previous meeting. Mike Booe made a motion to accept the minutes of the previous meeting and Troy Finley seconded the motion.
The fund report, appropriation report, Payroll check register and claims were emailed to the council prior to the meeting. These documents have been reviewed and approved by the board.
Stu Weliever, town attorney, gave his report: Ordinance violation regarding trash in yard at 212 W. Keelin St. Weliever will write a letter to the owners requesting them to clean it up.
Jesse Scott, town manager, distributed the town manager report.
For water/street:
— Repaired and seeded settled yards from last year's sewer project.
— Completed locates for signage project.
— Installing sanitary line for brown building and depot.
For wastewater:
— Generator transfer switch will be replaced on Thursday fully covered by insurance.
For electrical:
— 3-phase service replaced and upgraded to Casey's.
— Completed locates for signage project.
— Replacing transformers.
For the Community Crossings 2020:
— LPA agreement with INDOT needs signed.
— HWC working on bid packet.
— HWC Surveying State St. from Mill to Perry
For the Bell Property:
— Round 2 of the RFI was submitted.
For the sign project:
— Construction began April 27.
For the Pool, Park, Trail:
— Wooden fencing and bollards west end of trail.
— Are we opening the pool?
— Baseball/softball season?
For Town Cleanup Day
— Friday and Saturday — May 1 (8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.) and May 2 (8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.)
For request(s):
— Town Manager:
— Approval of solar ordinance from IMPA
— Shed and cistern behind depot.
— If/when funding is available: Grasshopper mower 735BT 72" deck 35 HP Briggs Big Block Glascock's $12,700 with 4 airless tires and Birkey's $12,500 with 2 airless tires.
Tesla will begin work on supercharging station at Casey's and the end of the third quarter or beginning of fourth quarter.
Bollards and fence on walking trail - Booe would like them moved and will mark with spray paint where he wants them located.
Blacktop - Mark Rusk said Veedersburg Redevelopment Commission would like to get a quote from Hesler Paving to blacktop more of the walking trail and Troy Finley would like to get a quote to crack-fill back lot of municipal building.
Pool - Council will discuss pool opening at the next council meeting scheduled May 12.
Baseball/Softball season - waiting to hear from the league as to whether they will be playing this summer.
Scout cabin - closed through next council meeting on May 12; will re-evaluate opening then.
Solar ordinance - Booe made a motion to approve the ordinance, Troy Finley seconded it and the council unanimously approved and signed the ordinance.
Shed behind depot - covers a cistern - Council unanimously agreed to demolish it and fill in cistern for safety.
Purchase of new mower - Council would like to purchase mower from Glascock Equipment.
Kristin Allen stated that as a result of the current public health emergency, revenue and funding will be considerably less than normal and she would like to hold off on making any large purchases. She is willing to revisit this purchase in June when there should be more information available. Council and Mr. Scott are ok to wait.
Weliever stated that we should have a contingency plan in place for emergencies and changes in the economy.
Ed Wurtsbaugh, town marshal, gave his report:
— Ordered new running boards for the new police truck
— Paul Davis removed equipment from old police car. Jason Austin may use the car for transportation to police academy next year.
— Complaint about trail at Eagle St. - bollard is installed on East side of street to prevent people from going down the old train tracks.
Ashley Stonebraker, resident, stated that there is an alley between her and her neighbor's home that has caused issue. The neighbor and the Stonebrakers are having differing opinions on what rights they have regarding the alley. Weliever said he will write a letter to both parties
David Leek, resident, asked if the ditch issue on the west end of town would be resolved. Smith said it will be cleaned out and tiled. He also asked about the house that burnt at 211 W. Jackson St. Smith made a motion to cite an ordinance violation, Troy Finley seconded. He also asked about log jam status - no call needed if it can be cleared from land. Leek said thank you for replacing the ante1ll1a on his neighbor's meter.
Harrison said resident at 300 W. Second St. would like reimbursement of overpayment of his sewer utilities. Allen asked to have that resident call the utility office to request this refund and Weliever will prepare a release for the resident to sign.
Smith said MasterGuard agreed to his proposal for a four month deferral of payments.
Finley made a motion for Weliever to draft an amendment to the agreement to reflect the deferral, Booe second.
Booe said a resident called him complaining about rainwater coming into his garage. Scott will check on it.
Kristin Allen would like to add Amber Hudson as signatory on bank account as a back-up and for emergency situations to allow continuity of operations. Council is ok with this and would like Hudson to get bonded.
Further, should there be other national or state directives released, the town will follow the directives contained in the governmental documents.