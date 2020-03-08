The Veedersburg Town Board had a meeting Feb. 11.
There was a second public hearing for the Stormwater Utility Study by HWC Engineering. Eric Smith and Dustin Whalen from HWC Engineering presented the findings of their stormwater study.
The public hearing adjourned.
All members were present at the regular meeting. Ken Smith called the regular meeting to order and asked to accept the minutes of the previous meeting. Mark Rusk made a motion to accept the minutes of the previous meeting and Mike Booe second the motion.
K.K. Gerhart-Fritz presented to the board what a comprehensive plan is and how it can benefit the town. Local Policy Document outlined in State Law (not an ordinance) — analyzes existing conditions and sets goals for town to implement in the future (part of the plan should be to explain how — who, when, priority, funding, etc.)
Also discussed relating to the plan was
— Common vision for future — community consensus
— Strategy on how to get to that future and meet goals in plan
— Better position for grants
More influence with other agencies (INDOT, utilities, school corp., etc.)
The town will contact a grant administrator to see what the options are for grants. Becky Goings will be town’s contact person for the comprehensive plan.
Also discussed was USI Consultants, Inc. Rex Dillinger presented information regarding adding an access to the Prime development site from US Highway 4 1 and asked the council if they would like a quote. Troy made a motion for USI Consultants, Inc. to prepare a quote and Mike Booe seconded it. He suggested the town meet with Cheryl Morphew to help market the Prime land for economic development.
Kristin Allen read the Local Resolution Approving the Stormwater Master Utility Study Grant Number: PL- IS·023. Mark Rusk made a motion to accept the resolution, Troy Finley seconded it. Ken Smith, council president, signed the resolution; Kristin Allen, clerk·treasurer, attested.
Kristin Allen presented a quote from AWEBCO to update the town’s old website: $3,750 initial fee — $69/month for 12 months — $69/month month·to·month thereafter. Troy Finley made a motion to accept the quote and Mike Booe seconded it.
Jesse Scott, town manager, distributed the town manager report.
Under Water/Street, he said the new pump for Well #3 including removal of old pump, loaner, and install $5,728.00 and he will look to see when pump was running.
He’s located all missing manholes except one they will confirm when line is cleaned and can run the camera in the pipe.
GIS is updated with found manholes and footages between.
He’s changing signs from unapproved locations to posts prior to sign project.
Signs are ordered for the west end of the trail: $55 plus shipping — to be paid by Veedersburg Redevelopment Commission (VRC).
Under Wastewater he said Round 2 metals results were closer between the town and Masterguard other tests cancelled due to results while testing.
IDEM has instructed not to wet test until end of March and has set the test methods to be used due to differences in results in round 1.
As for electrical, solar customers no longer handled by an ordinance. IMPA sent user agreement forms.
The Community Crossings 2020 application was completed for Phase I with Brian Fleck H we and turned in to INDOT Jan. 29.
Notice to Proceed has been sent to VS Engineers waiting for the Precon to be scheduled by VS on the sign project.
It also discussed relocating signs from power poles and other non-legal sites to sign posts in house.
Under Pool and Park, Rahm Tech checked one park camera and it appears to be an issue with the installed cable. He will continue resolving when weather improves.
Request(s)
Under electric: Overhead door for north end of Brown building were eyed. Mike Lindsay Construction: (Sectional insulated door) 14 ‘ x 12’6”, metal removal and replacement, framing, and concrete apron $8.475; Fairmount Door Corporation: Sectional insulated door with framing (metal work in house); $10,113.50; Overhead Door Co.: (Sectional insulated door) 14 ‘ 2” x 12’6” framing and metal work in house $9,435.32; Exterior Rolling Steel insulated door: framing and metal work in house $13,356.87; Funding for Payless Insulation from last meeting $ 11,670; Brownstown: Capacitor Bank for Masterguard PF — 22 week lead time): $35,543.50 (Reactors and shipping not included).
Under wastewater they’re awaiting pricing on trucks from Kenny Vice Ford and Heartland Ford. He will contact Mike Alsop this week.
Validator Training will be May 5-6th in West Lafayette for $540.
The WWETT Show Indianapolis will be Feb. 18-20 at $60 a ticket Jesse M. and Matt 10 will attend one day.
Duke is to replace static line March 2.
They’re getting a bid from ALTA on a compactor rental. Motion by Troy Finley to use Brownstown for capacitor, Mike Booe seconded it.
Motion by Troy Finley to use Mike Lindsay Construction for sectional insulated door, 14 ‘ x 12’6’” metal removal and replacement, framing, and concrete apron $8,475, Mark Rusk seconded it.
Mike Booe made a motion to use Pay lessInsulation for brown building at $ 11,670 and Veedersburg Redevelopment Commission (VRC) has agreed to pay one-half of this cost.
Mark Rusk made a motion for Jesse Scott to attend water validator training in May. Troy Finley seconded it.
Town Marshal Ed Wurtsbaugh gave his report.
The Dodge Charger has been repaired and is back in use — Odle’s Special Touch Collision Repair paid half of the deductible and provided a voucher for free detailing once per year.
The Dodge Durango is currently getting repaired.
The new police truck should be in Feb. 18.
The radar displays in Taurus and Charger need repaired — $7 10 for both. Tom Harrison made a motion to repair the radar displays and Mike Boac seconded it.
Crystal Brewer let the council know the building at 119 E. 2nd St. has sold.
Would like to have pickle ball courts installed in lawn
Kristin Allen notified the council there is a clerk ‘s school (lLMCT Institute and Academy) in March 8-12 in Muncie. IMPA has offered to pay for the registration fee. Kristin will only attend 2-3 days. Mike Boac made a motion to approve Kristin’s attendance to the school, \Mark Rusk seconded it.
Kristin Allen asked if the town employees can purchase reflective shirts with their yearly allowance. The board said,yes, but they would like the employees to be sure to get one pair of boots with it.
Mike Boac said he would like Tesla to get a building permit for the charging station; and to also get a copy of Casey’ s agreement with Tesla.
Troy Finley recommends that Jeff Lowe be the town ‘s electric representative for IMPA and recommends Ken Smith remain as commissioner for IMPA. Council will vole on this at the next council meeting.
Mark Rusk said the fire trucks need oil changes. Volunteer fireman Robbie Cooper will service the fire trucks. Mark Rusk made a motion to purchase oil from Newton Oil, Troy Finley seconded it.
R.D. Hayman asked about residential TIFs; there’s no residential TIF in town at this time.