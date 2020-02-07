Litany Pyle is one of 20 Hoosier women from across Indiana selected for the Richard G. Lugar Excellence in Public Service Series.
Pyle shared that “This year is special because Indiana is celebrating 100 years of women having the right to vote. This is also the first Lugar class that has been held since Senator Lugar’s passing.”
Pyle offers to the class her professional background as an attorney strong leadership skills and the Fountain County perspective needed for the conversations during class sessions and training.
Pyle grew up in Veedersburg and attended Southeast Fountain School Corporation until attending and graduating from the Indiana Academy for Science, Mathematics and Humanities. She was a legislative assistant for Representative Sharon Negele while in law school for two years and a staff attorney for the Indiana House of Representatives for a year after passing the Indiana Bar Exam.
Pyle said, “Growing up in Fountain County, I understand the challenges that young women are presented with when it comes to figuring out the process for running for office or how to become politically involved. I’ve been lucky enough to have many female mentors locally, including Representative Sharon Negele, Judge Stephanie Campbell, and former Fountain County Judge Susan Orr Henderson, but I realize that not every young person has been as fortunate. The Lugar Series is teaching me how I can make Fountain County a better place for the next generation.”
In May, Pyle’s class will travel to Washington DC to meet with Indiana’s congressional delegation and other national officials.
According to the Lugar Series website, it is a not-for-profit women’s leadership development program designed to increase the preparation, influence, and number of Republican women in local, state and national elective and appointive offices. Pyle’s description included learning how to run a campaign, participate and promote women in all levels of government, and gain influence. Pyle meets monthly for daylong training. Her classmates include a former state representative, county auditor, county clerks, policy advisor and doctor.
She encourages young women to look into The Lugar Series NEXT GENERATION for young women 13-18 and the page program offered by both the Indiana House and Indiana Senate. This is a program where high school students come to the Statehouse and experience what Session and Committees are like, learn about the legislative process and get to spend time with their elected officials.
For more information about the Lugar Series, write to lugarseries@gmail.com or visit LugarSeries.com. Applications for the 2020-21 class will open June 1.