A Veedersburg man is recovering from injuries he received in an an amphibious assault vehicle accident during a training exercise off the coast of Southern California July 30.
Dallas Truxal, 22, a Fountain Central graduate, is recovering in California.
According to information provided by the U.S. Marines the accident occurred during “a 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group routine training exercise in the vicinity of San Clemente Island.”
Fifteen Marines and one Sailor were inside the AAV when at about 5:45 p.m. PST Marines in the AAV reported taking on water. The incident is under investigation.
Truxal was one of seven rescued. An extensive search by the Marines was conducted for 40 hours before it was called off. The remaining Marines and one Sailor are presumed deceased.
“It is with a heavy heart, that I decided to conclude the search and rescue effort,” said Col. Christopher Bronzi, 15th MEU Commanding Officer, in a press release. “The steadfast dedication of the Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen to the persistent rescue effort was tremendous.”
The Marines reported Aug. 4 that the AAV had been found Aug. 3 in 385 feet under water.
Truxal’s family had initially been posting updates on him on social media. He had been taken to the hospital unresponsive and in critical condition, but family say he is now doing well and is on his way to a full recovery.
A Go Fund Me page had been set up but was removed after a couple of hours because the goal had been met.
His family had traveled to California to be with him. The latest post was a thank you to the community for their support and asking for privacy as he copes with the loss of his Marine brothers.
“We want to thank each and every one of you for your prayers, words of encouragement, meals, monetary donations, sitting with us, holding our hands and wiping our tears. You guys have come alongside Dallas and our family in ways we never knew possible. We are grateful for each of you,” the family said in a Facebook post.
They also are asking for everyone’s prayers for the Marines and Sailor who were lost in the accident and to remember their families as well as the families and Marines who are recovering.