The Veedersburg Town Council had its Oct. 22 meeting. All members were present.
The minutes from the previous meeting were approved, according to the minutes of the meeting.
Eric Smith, HWC Engineering, distributed proposed projects overview of the stormwater system study. This handout contained nine different project areas with construction costs. Funding for this project could be provided through a $600,000 construction grant through OCRA. A stormwater user fee would be required which usually runs from $2-10 per month per household. Loans could also be acquired with low interest
rates. The council needs to provide their recommendations for the project areas by the end of the year so the public hearing can be held and the study can be closed out.
Jeff Lowe reported that they have been trimming trees and would like to keep the summer employee a while longer to help them with pulling brush. The council approved this. Temporary lighting has been installed at the depot.
Connie Sichts reported that there have been repairs made at the Main Street lift station. It will be another 4-6 weeks before the sewer chewer will be delivered. She presented quotes for a generator at the plant to be used for the office and labs: Huston-Option 1 $48,930
Option 2 $41,890, Norwall $13,586. The council asked her to get a quote from Grainger. A motion was made by Steve Cates to accept the quote from Norwall unless Grainger is less expensive and the warranty is comparable. This motion was seconded by Mark Rusk, unanimously approved.
The clerk-treasurer will start the procedure for an additional appropriation out of Casino Funds for this purchase. Sichts presented a brochure that she would like to send to each resident entitled “Working to Keep Our Waterways Clean”. This explains what you should and should not flush down the toilet. A motion was made by Teresa Cooper to include this brochure with the utility bills, second by Steve Cates, unanimously approved.
Paul Keeling presented three quotes for tires for the 2014 Ford pick-up truck: Shar’s Tires $612.12, Superior Coach $672.21, Carr’s Towing $747.24. The council tabled this decision until the next meeting.
Keeling reported that the garage opener at the shop needs replaced as well as the trusses in the ceiling are cracking. The council advised him to make these changes during the winter.
The generator at the water plant needs a small heater installed because it will not start when it is cold. The Council approved the purchase of the heater.
Hydrant flushing will start on Oct. 27.
Ed Wurtsbaugh reported that he had not received any news on the new police vehicle. He will contact John Jones Auto Group to get a quote from them.
Stu Weliever informed the council that the hearing for the owner of properties on Main and Pleasant streets was scheduled for Oct. 28. The council advised him that no additional improvements have been made on these properties.
Ordinance #03-2019, An Ordinance Amending No. 05-79 and 07-88 on Prohibiting Nuisances in the Town of Veedersburg was adopted by a motion made by Teresa Cooper and seconded by Steve Cates, unanimously approved. This ordinance will be published and will be effective 30 days after publication.
Debbie and Joey Lewis discussed the fence that the neighbor built so close to their house on Maple Street. They reported that they do not believe that the alley where it is located was ever closed. Weliever advised them that they still could petition the council to close the alley. They have had their property surveyed and believe that the neighbor also has. Weliever will review the file.
Two of the cameras that were installed at the park are not working because of faulty wiring. The council instructed the electric department to install the wiring in conduit and then RahmTech can reconnect them at a cost of $700.
Terry Shields does not want to continue as fire chief after this year. A motion was made by Mark Rusk to recommend that Troy Finley be appointed as fire chief, second by Steve Cates, unanimously approved. Kathy Pugh will check with State Board of Accounts to see if this is permissible according to the lucrative office policy.
The meeting was adjourned.