The town council of the town of Veerdersburg had its regular meeting on Aug. 26.
All members were present except for Steve Cates.
Minutes from the last meeting were presented and approved, according to the minutes of the meeting.
Kim Earlywine attended the meeting to request assistance from the council on controlling the dirt bikes that are going through the trestles at the trail late at night and causing loud noise and damage to his private property. The council informed Earlywine that they are passing an amended nuisance ordinance which addresses noise violations. The council instructed the police department to discuss this with the violators.
Sherry Bailey asked where the council would like the Veedersburg quilt placed in the town hall. The council suggested that it be placed in the community room.
Jeff Lowe, from the electric department, discussed the power outage that was caused by Duke Energy. The department will be trimming trees next month.
Paul Keeling, from the street department, informed the council that they are replacing a sewer line in the north end of town. They have 99% of the storm damage completed.
Connie Sichts, wastewater operator, described the damage that the power outage caused at the plant. She is hoping that the sewer chewer will arrive by Sept. 12. The air conditioning is not working in the Kubota. Teresa Cooper made a motion to purchase two hoses in the amount of $1,150 for the Kubota. This was unanimously approved.
Jesse McElwee and Lowe informed the council that they have been keeping in contact with businesses interested in locating on the Bell property. IMPA is offering an economic development training in Carmel from Sept. 16 through Sept. 18. The council gave approval for them to attend. They can apply online to get their certification for this later. The council requested that they send all interested businesses to them as they are received.
Ed Wurtsbaugh reported that he hasn't received any information on the replacement police vehicle. He may check with a Ford dealership to see if he could get one sooner. Reserve officer, Adam Johnson, will be covering while they are going to training in Indianapolis on Wed., Thurs., and Fri.
Stu Weliever reported that the owner of the property at 201 N. Main St. and 404 S. Pleasant St. has until Aug. 31 to comply with the court order to improve the properties.
The ordinance #02-2019 is adding CRM zoning area and amending zoning districts and zoning maps. This ordinance creates a zoning district entitled neighborhood commercial, mixed-use district for the downtown area. This accommodates mixed-use buildings with neighborhood serving retail service in the downtown area and other uses on the ground floor and residential units above the nonresidential space, and encourages development that allows for pedestrian oriented, storefront-style shopping streets in the downtown. The CRM district shall be an area east of Main St. to the east side of Railroad St. and north of First St. to the south of Third St. A motion to adopt the ordinance was made and unanimously approved.
Troy Finley commended the street and electric departments for the great job they did during the storm.
An executive session was held at 5 p.m. to discuss possible initiation of litigation. No decisions were voted on.