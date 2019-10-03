The town council of the town of Veedersburg had their regular meeting on Sept. 10. All members were present.
The minutes from the last meeting were approved, according to the minutes of the meeting.
The 2020 budget hearing was conducted. Kathy Puch, clerk-treasurer stated the budget estimate for each fund adding that there was only an increase of $16,200 from the 2019 budget.
Ed Wurtsbaugh informed the council that the police department could possibly have their replacement vehicle by the Nov. 1.
Rusk asked Wurtsbaugh the procedure for police coverage during the football games. Reserve officers could be used along with the student resource officer. Wurtsbaugh stated that only golf carts, bicycles, and pedestrians are allowed on the trail. The council would like to see this posted and will inform Paul Keeling. Kerry Randles will be patrolling the trail on the police bicycle.
Sherry Bailey, VRA-thanked the town council and employees for the help at the scarecrow jubilee. The VRA is now collecting new and gently used shoes. They will earn $1,000 to be used toward the depot if they collect 2,500 pairs of shoes. they will have collection boxes at different location around town. Bailey asked the council to commit to donating 10 pairs of shoes each.
Rusk informed the rest of the council that Mark Summers, redevelopment commission member is discussing the depot with a firm in Lafayette and a visit to the depot is being scheduled.
He also told them that Clay Smith would be willing to work part-time for the town when he needed.
Resolution #05-2019, a reduction in appropriation resolution was presented by Kathy Pugh, clerk treasurer. It has been determined that the appropriation in other services & charges (sign replacement project) in the MVH fund has unobligated balances that will not be needed for this budget year and resolves that this appropriation be reduced by $29,000. This was unanimously approved.
Invoices #1 through #5 from HWC Engineering Services in the amount of $21,000 were presented to the council for the Stormwater Planning Grant. After paying these invoices, the town will present an invoice to the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) for reimbursement. This was unanimously approved.
Ordinance #04-2019, and ordinance prescribing the maximum speed limit on commercial street, Portions of 7th St. and Kennedy Dr. The maximum speed limit on commercial St., 7th St. from Maple St. to Commercial St. and Kennedy Dr. shall be 20 miles per hour. Speed limit signs will be posted along the “children at play” signs. Any person who violates this ordinance shall be subject to fines and costs. This was unanimously approved.
An executive session is scheduled for Sept. 24 at 5 p.m. to receive information about potential employees.