The Veedersburg Town Council met at 6 p.m. Nov. 26.
All members were present except Steve Cates and Mark Rusk.
Motion to approve the last meeting’s minutes was made by Teresa Cooper, second by Troy Finley, unanimously
approved, according to the minutes of the meeting.
Jesse Scott distributed the town manager report. He discussed the punch list for finishing the 2019 Community Crossings project and the streets that will be included in the 2020 Community Crossings application.
He suggested that the private property cleanup pricing needs to be increased. The council agreed with this.
They are still waiting for the delivery of the chewer pump at the wastewater plant.
Scott reported that the Christmas lights have all been installed.
Tesla is wanting to place a charging station at Caseys and will be in discussions with the electric department and the council regarding costs and installation.
Scott informed the council that the electric truck Go Lights are $600 per light and he is waiting on estimates for the strobe lights for the town truck.
Mike Booe informed the council that David Papineau with KJG Engineering will be attending the next council meeting (Dec. 10) to discuss the design for the depot.
Resolution #08-2019, a resolution authorizing the council to request approval by the Redevelopment Commission for the expenditure of up to $3 million in TIF funds for wastewater treatment plant upgrades, was discussed. A motion to pass the resolution was made by Teresa Cooper, second by Troy Finley, unanimously approved.
There was discussion about property that is for sale behind the flower shop. There is concern that there is no entry to the property except by crossing the trail. The council advised that the realtor be contacted.
The council requested that Jesse Scott contact Rahmtech to check on the cameras at the park.
Resolution #07-2019, an additional appropriation resolution appropriating $20,000 in casino funds for wastewater equipment, was discussed. A motion was made by Teresa Cooper to adopt this resolution, second by Troy Finley, unanimously approved.
A motion was made by Ken Smith to appoint Troy Finley as fire chief for a two-year period from Jan. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2021. This motion was seconded by Teresa Cooper, unanimously approved.