The town of Veedersburg had its regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 8.
All members were present except Troy Finley and Steve Cates.
Minutes from the last meeting were approved, according to the minutes of the meeting.
Debbie Lewis, Joey Lewis and T.E. Scott attended the meeting to complain about the privacy fence that was placed next to the Lewis property. They disturbed pictures of the fence to show how close it is to their house. They think that the fence could possibly have been placed in an alley. The council suggested that they check the records at the courthouse.
Ed Wurtsbaugh discussed needed police vehicle repairs. Wurtsbaugh does not think it will be possible to get the replacement police vehicle by the end of the year.
The council hired Clay Smith to work two days a week at $11.50 per hour.
A quote for repair of the large pavilion was submitted by J’s Construction in the amount of $1,500 for labor charges. The estimated price for materials is $1,273.01 which will be purchased from Ferguson Lumber. A motion was made to accept this quote and was unanimously approved.
Two quotes were received for stump removal on Newlin Street: Gregg Stump Removal, $603 with clean up; and Tooker Stump Removal, $250 without clean up. A motion was made to approve the quote from Tooker Stump Removal. This was unanimously approved.
The council set Halloween hours from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Paul Keeling left pictures and information from the water tower inspection to share with the council.
Resolution 06-2019, which adopts the Fountain County multi-hazard mitigation plan as an official plan for the town of Veederburg and resolved that the Fountain County participating municipalities this plan to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for final review and approval. A motion was made to adopt this resolution and was unanimously approved.
A motion was made to hire Jesse Scott as the new town manager. This was unanimously approved and Scott will start his new position on Oct. 31.