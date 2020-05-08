The town council of Veedersburg had its regularly scheduled meeting March 24.
Ken Smith called the meeting to order and asked to accept the minutes of the previous meeting, according to the minutes of the meeting. Troy Finley made a motion to accept the minutes of the previous meeting and Mark Rusk seconded the motion.
The fund report, appropriation report, payroll check register and claims were emailed to the council prior to the meeting. These documents have been reviewed and approved by the board.
Stu Weliever, town attorney, gave his report.
The owner of the Beliles property has a deal worked out to convey property to a new owner. The deed has been prepared and given to Beliles to handle themselves. The building needs to be tom down. The council will give new owner six months to resolve issues.
The owner of Christoff Apartments in Sterling has requested the town shut the utilities off to one of the apartments in which the tenant never transferred the utilities into her name. Council would like a written request from Christoff Apartments.
Tom Harrison asked Kristin Allen if she had found information regarding the statute for reimbursement of overpayment of utilities. Allen said she spoke with Weliever and the Indiana Administrative Code Rule 170 lAC 4-1 states the town can go back one year.
Smith asked Weliever what the town can do to convey town property to David Singleton in which property overlaps Singletons property. Weliever said there would be no appraisal needed and the town would need to put notice in the paper for a future meeting.
Jesse Scott, town manager, present by teleconference, gave COVID-19 personnel matters:
Town employee number one has to be off due to a family member in his home having a fever and town employee number two has to stay home because of no childcare due to COVID-19. Do they have to use personal days; and what will we do if things get worse?
Council said town employee number one is to stay home and has to use personal days. Council said town employee number two has to use personal days.
Weliever said he would do more research on the new law regarding compensation for employees who miss work due to COVID-19.
Troy Finley recommended the employees not have direct contact with the public during the public health emergency; only communicate by phone. Any future questions regarding employees missing work due to COVID-19 will be handled case-by-case. Otherwise, council is making no other safety or schedule arrangements for the employees in response to COVID-19 at this time.
The electric report stated:
Need 1/2 load of 35' poles - 12 poles at $350.00 ea. ~ $4,200
Air compressor for brown building.
• Menards: Masterforce 5HP 60Gal. 2 stage 175psi: $999.99
• Napa: Performance 5HP 60Gal. 2 stage 175psi: $1,030.99
• Stock and Field: Quincy 5HP 60Gal. 2 stage 175psi: $1,399.99
Mike Booe made a motion to approve purchase of poles and Troy Finley seconded the motion.
Request to purchase an air compressor for $1,030.99 from NAPA for the new electric shop. Finley made a motion to approve the purchase and Mike Booe seconded the motion.
Purchase of new town truck is on hold due to public health emergency.
The water/street report stated:
Kennedy Water Loop Project 640': $7,160.00
• materials in stock pricing for backfill and 53 stone
Mill & Mitchell Loop 860': $11,634.00
• price includes materials, backfill, and 53 stone
Mark Rusk made a motion to start the Kennedy Water Loop Project and Booe seconded the motion.
It will re-assess doing Mill & Mitchell Water Loop Project once Kennedy Street loop is done.
The Solar Panel Ordinance was tabled.
Booe asked Allen about sewer revenue and expenses; Allen informed him the sewer account is okay, but software does need updated to show current amounts.
Rusk asked what the charges were on the most recent bill from Barnes & Thornburg bill. Allen said it was in regards to Veedersburg Redevelopment Commission matters.
Finley said the fire department Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for April 11 had been canceled.
Smith presented an agreement with F&V to continue consulting services. Finley made a motion to accept the agreement and Booe seconded the motion.
Council unanimously approved Amanda Froedge to be the pool manager for the 2020 season at the same pay rate as 2019.
Further, should there be other national or state directives released, the town will follow the directives contained in the governmental documents.