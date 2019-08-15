The town of Veedersburg had its July 23 meeting.
According to minutes of the meeting, a motion to approve the previous minutes was made by by Teresa Cooper, second by Troy Finley, unanimously
approved.
Tom Booe attended the meeting to discuss repairs that need to be completed in the First Christian Church parking lot which was damaged by the Town equipment. The blacktop birm has also eroded and needs to be replaced. The council will have these areas inspected and repaired .
Eric Smith, HWC Engineering, presented a list of streets for the council’s review for the 2020 Community Crossings grant project. These projects require a 25 percent match from the town. Eric said it could be possible to do this in two phases. He will present these costs at a later meeting.
Smith discussed the stormwater system study and presented several maps showing where the drainage issues are. The council will review these maps and provide feedback to him in the next two weeks. The town can apply for funding next year and can complete some of the work in house.
Several members of the Revitalization Association attended the meeting to request that the council maintain the stage at the large pavilion instead of tearing it down. They are considering moving the Scarecrow Festival to Hub Park on Sept. 7 and the stage could be used for this. The Council gave approval to use the park.
A motion was made by Troy Finley to get estimates to repair the stage and replace the poles, second by Steve Cates, unanimously approved.
The VRA will be having “Art in the Park” at Heritage Park featuring paintings, drawings, fine art, and pottery. They asked permission to use the depot to display the art if it rains. The council approved this.
On Aug. 5 the Revitalization Assn, Redevelopment Commission and Town Council will be meeting to discuss uses for the depot.
The VRA approved the zoning ordinance which creates a zoning district entitled Neighborhood Commercial, Mixed-Use District (CRM) for the Downtown Area. This district would accommodate mixed-use buildings with neighborhood-serving retail service in the downtown area and other uses on the ground floor and residential units above the nonresidential space and encourage development that allows for pedestrian oriented, storefront-style shopping street in the Downtown. This ordinance will be reviewed by the zoning administrator and brought back to the council for adoption.
Sherry Bailey, Crystal Brewer, Mike Wink and Kristin Allen thanked Dirk for all of his help during the year.
Stu Weliever reported that a court order has been issued to a property owner on Main and Pleasant Street and has been given until Aug. 31 to clean up and secure his buildings.
He gave more information on the zoning ordinance that was reviewed by the VRA. This will be Ordinance #02-2019 and will considered at the next council meeting.
Ed Wurtsbaugh informed the council that Jason Austin completed his Student Resource Officer training.
Dirk Garriott distributed the Town Manager report. He presented an IMPA reliability report which gives an assessment of transmission equipment and infrastructure ratings, condition and capacity from points of delivery to the next upstream substations.
Garriott informed the council that Justin Williams would be interested in taking over the building inspections. Matt Smith will be taking over the supervision of the swimming pool.
Dirk presented the following estimates for concrete at the park: Basketball Court-$14,548, Volleyball Court redo to the Basketball Court-$16,520. No action was taken by the council.
The Council thanked Garriott for his hard work and improvements that have been done during his employment with the town.
The Council approved allowing the town employees to use the scout cabin free of charge effective January 2020.