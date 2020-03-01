Ken Smith called the Jan. 28 Veedersburg Town Board meeting to order with all members present.
Jesse Scott, town manager, distributed the town manager report.
Under water/street, bollards are not in stalled on the Big 4 trail on the west side of Liberty Street, west side of Mill Street, or the east side of Perry St. (Will be reinstalled in the spring) Bollard pricing for the west end is $150 per ballard.
The water main break at Chambers and Cook was repaired. Vectren will repair asphalt.
They are actively locating and updating GIS with missing manholes.
He and Paul were be attending a water loss audit program with IFA in Terre Haute on Feb. 2. He attended the auditor training the following two days.
Paul will attend the 2020 Alliance of Indiana Water conference for CEU’s March 18-19.
Mike Booe recommends signage at each end of the trail — install one on west end of the trail to match the sign at the east end of the trail.
Jesse Scott recommends signage to be in place on gravel trail regarding access to the Church of God and Carter’s Storage before installing bollards.
Under wastewater he listed that the correct block heater came in for wastewater generator.
The FC lift station pump rebuilt was $2,900.
Wet testing is taking place for round two — paid by Masterguard.
He ordered new UV lights for the plant $2,769.
Must be replaced every two years.
Under electrical he updated underground pricing for new service.
On March 2nd Duke will mobilize to rebuild the static line from the Veedersburg West substation along Public Service Road.
The digger truck was repaired at Altec $468.09 and it did not need complete boom rebuild.
He’s working on sealing up the brown building for insulation.
The reviewed the Community Crossings 2020.
Maple Street mill, overlay, and patching estimate is $143,419.90.
Walnut Street mill, overlay, patching, and ADA improvements estimate is $174,4 71.20. Veedersburg Redevelopment Commission will pay for Walnut Street.
CCMG match for this portion (Veedersburg): $79,472.78
State Street will be discussed by HWC on the 11th but will need more of a survey and design to regrade and place sidewalks along State from Mill St.-Perry St.
As for the sign project, they received notice to proceed from INDOT and a copy was to be sent to VS Engineering.
Nothing was discussed regarding the pool and park.
Other requests were reviewed.
As for electric: Insulation for brown building — rayless Insulation: (Spray foam R-13) 2” roof and exterior sidewalls $11,670. Totally foam insulation: (Spray foam R-I 0) 1.5” ext. walls and gable ends w/ 2” on roof $11,500.40. (Spray foam R-13) 2” roof and exterior sidewalls $14,100.40. In-house: (Foam board R-IO) 2” $9,524. In-house: (Ball R-II) $9,244. Capacitor Bank for Masterguard PF (currently penalized approximately $1,100/Mo.): $35,543.50 (Reactors and shipping not included)
Ken Smith stated that the town is getting penalized from IMPA (Indiana Municipal Power Agency) for Masterguard’s power factor.
The town manager talked about the gas to Brown Building and the Depot. The last estimate was $7,000 to get the service to the Depot from the south side of US 136. It was advised to wait until after the Depot basement is done to install gas meter. There’s also a need for a new sliding door at brown building. The council asked Jesse Scott to get bids for a new sliding door.
Troy Finley made a motion to forward the bid from Rayless Insulation to insulate the brown building for $11,670.00 to the Veedersburg Redevelopment Commission. Mike Booe seconded the motion.
As for the order for a transformer for Tesla supercharger station, the council said to hold until it sees updated drawings and sample bills.
Information on automated communication from Reach Alert was discussed. It’s a company that provides call, text and email to send residents with important information regarding power outages, road closings, boil orders, etc. Mark Rusk made a motion to move forward and research costs and what funds could be used to pay for this service, Troy Finley seconded the motion.
Ed Wurtsbaugh, town marshal, gave his report.
He said the Dodge Charger is getting repaired and should be ready. The Dodge Ram replacement truck should be ready in February. Options to use the Ford Taurus is currently being used by the Student Resource Officer. If it is kept for town use, it will need municipal plates.
Another option is that Jason Austin, student resource officer, could use it for transportation while attending police academy. The cost of police academy is $500 plus evening meals and transportation, if no vehicle is provided.
He said the department will need new portable radios as the current radios are unserviceable Motorola X5000 cost about $5,000 each, and they need four of them. He asked to take from Casino Funds and the council suggested to actively look for a grant to purchase the radios. Troy Finley suggested this may be an emergency management issue and is contacting Joe Whitaker.
Stu Weliever, town attorney, gave his report.
As for the matter regarding the Pleasant Street house, it’s set for hearing.
Nuisance violations regarding non-payment or utilities more than 30 days, he said the Indiana Code states the county health department must enforce. He will contact the attorney for the county health department.
Ken Smith stated wastewater operator needs a new work truck will have to research funding available
Jesse Scott is to get quotes for work truck.
Ken Smith appointed department affiliates as follows: Mark Rusk — street department; Tom Harrison — police department; Troy Finley — electrical department; Mike Booe — wastewater department; Ken Smith — clerk-treasurer’s office.
Kristin Allen contacted Roger Azar at Deckard Engineering to find out who he recommends to prepare a comprehensive plan for the town. He recommended K.K. Gerhart-Fritz,FA ICP. Council requested that Ms. Gerhart-Fritz attend a council meeting. Kristin Allen will contact her.