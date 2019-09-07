The Veedersburg Town Council had its Aug. 13 meeting.
All members were present except Ken Smith, according to the minutes of the meeting.
A motion to approve the last meeting’s minutes was made by Troy Finley, second by Steve Cates, unanimously
approved.
David Leek discussed various issues with the council such as potholes, condition of buildings, park pavilion, and the open door policy.
Mike Booe announced a change in the September Redevelopment Commission meeting due to the Labor Day holiday. The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 9 instead of Sept. 2.
Mark Rusk requested that a 20 mph speed limit be posted on Commercial and Seventh streets and a 10 or 15 mph, whichever is the legal limit, on Kennedy Avenue. When there are no speed limit signs posted, the speed limit is 30 mph according to Marshal Wurtsbaugh. A motion was made by Finley to proceed with an ordinance to post these changes, second by Cates, unanimously approved.
Teresa Cooper presented a letter from Ronald Manning resigning from his position on the zoning board as he was appointed from outside the city limits several years ago and has now moved to 201 W. Fifth St. in Veedersburg. He thanked the council for the opportunity to serve them and the town. A motion was made by Rusk to accept this resignation, second by Cates, unanimously approved.
A motion was made by Cates to remove two trees and put up a guardrail for safety on Dick and Tina Florey’s property on 107 S. Mill St.. This motion was seconded by Rusk, unanimously approved.
Jake Cowan attended the meeting to discuss mowing between the sidewalk and curb in front of his residence.