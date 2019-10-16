The town council of Veedersburg had its regular meeting on Sept. 24. All members were present.
The minutes of the last meeting were approved, according to the minutes of the meeting.
The 2020 budget ordinance was presented for approval as advertised. This was unanimously approved.
The 2020 salary ordinance was presented for approval. This was unanimously approved.
Paul Keeling reported that Bellinger's Tree Service will replace the dead trees in the park in the spring. Milestone is in the process of milling Newlin St. Keeling presented two quotes for back tires for the backhoe: Superior Coach-$1,286.50; and Shar's Tires-$1,160. A motion was made by Troy Finley to purchase Shar's Tires. This was seconded by Steve Cates and unanimously approved.
A memorandum of agreement for engineering services was received from HWC Engineering in the amount of $4,000 for additional hours for the inspector during the community crossings project. This was unanimously approved.
Jeff Lowe reported that a representative from Brownstown Electric will be available next week to look at putting a capacitator bank at MasterGuard. The cost should be under $5,000.
Connie Sichts discussed the need for a home style generator at the wastewater plant so the labs could be completed if the power is out. The council instructed Sichts to get prices for this.
Sichts plans to send a reminder letter to the 16 locations that need to have their back-flow preventers inspected. This needs to be done annually.
Ed Wurtsbaugh informed the council that two new reserve officers, Andrew Weber and Adam Johnson, are now on duty for the town.
Sherry Bailey asked for an update on the depot. A structural engineering proposal in the amount of $6,500 was received from KJG Engineering for their services completing a design development and preparation of construction documents for proposed renovation to the depot. This proposal was unanimously approved.
Mike Booe informed the council that there will be a Stellar Community presentation given by OCRA on Fri. at 10 a.m. in Attica.
Stu Weliever informed the council that an extension was given until Oct. 28 on the hearing date for the properties on North Main and Pleasant Streets.
Mark Rusk suggested that the welcome signs at the edge of town and the park be painted. It was said that Paul will take care of this.