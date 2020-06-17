The Veedersburg board meet at 6 p.m. May 12 with all board members present.
Ken Smith called the meeting to order and asked to accept the minutes of the previous meeting.
Mark Rusk made a motion to accept the minutes of the previous meeting and Troy Finley 2nd the motion.
The Fund Report, Appropriation Report, Payroll Check Register and Claims were emailed to the council prior to the meeting. These documents have been reviewed and approved by the board.
Jesse Scott – Town Manager
Distributed the Town Manager Report
Safety
• Starting 5-18-20 operations will return to normal with both employees working at wastewater plant.
Water/Street
• Tore off and roofed well houses.
• Ongoing locates for sign project.
• Completed sanitary line for Brown building and Depot.
• Shed behind Depot was demoed and cistern is backfilled.
Wastewater
• Generator transfer switch replaced.
• New AC/heat installed in lab.
Electrical
• Service and poles replaced and upgraded to 615 N. Sterling.
• Ongoing locates for signage project.
• Capacitor bank delivery is pushed to July due to COVID shutdowns.
Community Crossings 2020
• Initial notice for utilities has been submitted to HWC.
Sign Project
• Construction is ongoing.
Pool, Park, Trail
• Wooden fencing and bollards West end of Trail Mike Booe has marked locations and project has been added to my list.
• Are we opening the pool?
Request(s)
• If/when funding is available
• Grasshopper 735BT 72” deck 35 HP Briggs Big Block
• Glasscock’s $12,700 with 4 airless tires
• Birkey’s $12,500 with 2 airless tires
Purchase of new mower – Council would like to purchase mower from Glascock Equipment.
Mike Booe asked if cameras are working – Mr. Scott said 4 out of 5 cameras are operational
- Council would like Mr. Scott to contact RahmTech to resolve the issue
- Council would also like the cameras to record longer and for training to be provided on how to operate cameras
Mark Rusk asked about trees that need to be replaced
- Mr. Scott said only locates have been called in by the tree company
Troy Finley asked about shed being placed at 406 N. Walnut
- Building permit is completed, but needs to be reviewed by the zoning administrator
- Owner of the property has had land surveyed
- AT&T have lines on property
Amanda Froedge – Pool Manager
- Council said pool will open May 24, 2020 with a tentative closing date of August 9, 2020
- Per state and federal guidelines, lifeguards will need to wear masks and Mrs. Froedge will have get extra cleaning; and may need to purchase a thermometer for employees and pool patrons
USI Consultants
- Rex, Katie and Wyatt shared their findings from researching an access to the Bell property from US Hwy 41
- No further action at this time
Ed Wurtsbaugh – Town Marshal
• Recall on wiper blades of new police truck; getting repaired Monday, 5/18/20
Council said to open scout cabin for rentals on May 24, 2020.
David Leek – resident
He asked about the town’s water report he received in the mail and asked if town tested for fluoride; Mr. Scott said fluoride testing is not required by the state.
He also asked why the fire dept. and police dept. do not give reports and said there is no accountability in these departments.
- Mr. Finley said he sends his required reports to the proper agency.
- Mr. Wurtsbaugh said police activity is recorded in the newspaper each week; and he could get a report from dispatch regarding police runs, if needed.
He also asked about website status
- Mrs. Allen told him the developers are taking drone footage and pictures this week and that is the final step.
Mike Booe said he heard only positive comments about town clean-up day and that the town employees did a good job.
Mr. Booe also asked about the ditch project on the west end of town
- Mr. Scott said that is his next project
Tom Harrison said that John Hering is asking about what the town is doing at the property of 105 and 107 N. Newlin
- Mr. Scott said they will help Darryl Bell resolve the issue
Troy Finley asked about the status of 404 Pleasant St. owned by Mjar Futures, LLC (Jeff Bieneman)
- No further work has been done to clean up the property
- Council would like the town attorney to pursue the property owner for ordinance violation
Kristin Allen presented a debit card ordinance; State Board of Accounts require a debit card ordinance in addition to the existing credit card ordinance for purchases made by debit card.
- Council unanimously approved and signed the ordinance
Mrs. Allen also presented the idea of creating a new fund called COVID-19 to keep track of expenses made due to the public health emergency; money will need to be transferred from another fund, which will be reimbursed once FEMA reimburses the Town for the COVID-19 expenses.
- Mike Booe made a motion to create this fund and to transfer $10,000.00 from Garbage Pick-Up fund to the COVID-19 fund which money will be paid back to Garbage Pick-Up once reimbursement is received by the Town, Troy Finley 2nd and the council unanimously agreed.
- Mrs. Allen will confirm with the Department of Local Government Finance and State Board of Accounts that this is done properly.
Further, should there be other national or state directives released, the Town will follow the directives contained in the governmental documents.