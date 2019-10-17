October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Valley Oaks Beyond the Violence Program in Attica wants to take the opportunity to familiarize the community with its services.
Beyond the Violence is a team of three domestic violence and sexual assault victim advocates serving the Fountain and Warren County communities. It advocate for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and their families, according to the press release. The goal is to support victims after a traumatic experience, help them become safe and help them get their feet back on the ground. The group also assists with the writing of protection orders, it offers support and encouragement as they go through legal proceedings and provide assistance as victims restructure their lives and become self-sufficient. It also offers assistance with finding jobs, continuing their education, helping with transportation, finding appropriate child care, find housing and the list goes on. There is a weekly support group that is open to victims and survivors in the community.
Along with serving victims members of the organization can be seen in the community doing education and awareness presentations. Advocates can be found in all four high schools presenting “Safe Dates”, an evidence based curriculum focusing on healthy relationships and dating. The organization is very involved in the community and attend various community centered meetings. It offers an annual law enforcement training with different key note speakers every year focused on domestic violence and sexual assault.
Domestic violence affects both men and women and goes across all social levels and does not discriminate. The public is asked to join in on focusing on encouraging the community to support survivors in their neighborhoods, congregations and workplaces. When everyone creates environments that accept people’s whole selves, everyone is working to eliminate violence.
Purple ribbons are on both courthouses in October to bring awareness to the community. Purple is the official domestic violence color. Also, Oct. 24 is National Wear Purple Day. Support awareness by wearing purple on that day.
Those in an abusive relationship or know someone who is are asked to please reach out for help or encourage a loved one to reach out. The services are confidential and free. Contact 765-762-6187 or after hours 765-299-6283.