Two men from the Fowler area have been arrested for arson and murder in connection to the house fire at 103 N. Polk St. that claimed the life of the Daniel C. Riegle, 60, who resided at the address.
According to the news release, trooper detectives out of the Indiana State Police Post at Lafayette, Indiana State Fire Marshall’s Office, Fowler Police Department, Benton County Coroner’s Office and the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office have worked diligently over the last week to arrest Duane Scott Muse, 42, and Rhett Allen Martin, 43, both living at 307 W. 4th St. in Fowler; and they booked them into the Benton County Jail on charges of arson (35-43-1-1) and murder (35-42-1-1).
Riegle was positively identified by the coroner’s office and family has been notified.
The investigation is continuing.
No further information will be released at this time.