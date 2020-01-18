The Kingman Town Council met at 7 p.m. Jan. 6 in the Kingman Town Hall for a regular board meeting.
Town Board members Robyn Whitaker, Jack Dillon, and Bryan Shields were present. Also in attendance was clerk-treasurer Kendal Buker, Jay Busse of Busse Excavating and Ronnie Black of UMAC. Residents Jane Underwood, Brenda Knisley, Bobby Shepard and Richard Blackburn also attended the meeting.
Buker called the meeting to order. The 2020 salary ordinance was read and the floor was opened for nominations for board president. Dillon motioned to nominate Whitaker as town board president. Shields seconded the motion and the motion passed. Minutes from the Dec. 17, 2019, meeting were approved and signed. Whitaker was sworn in by Buker, according to the minutes of the meeting.
There was no old business.
Ronnie Black of UMAC said that the gallons pumped through the water plant has dropped drastically since the leak on First Street has been fixed. The current water loss numbers, which is approximately 1.2 million gallons, reflect part of November so a more accurate number will be available at the February meeting. There has also been a reduction in the arsenic levels with the leak repair
Busse presented his invoice for the water leak repair. The invoice was in the amount of $13,260. Whitaker made a motion to transfer $13,000 from Water Depreciation to Water Operating to pay the invoice. Shields seconded the motion. The motion passed.
In new business, Black said that beginning in 2020 and every even numbered year after, water utilities are obligated to complete a water audit that has been validated by a third party and submitted to the IFA by Aug. 1. He said that UMAC would be glad to assist Kingman with this. The board said they would welcome their help.
Busse said he would like to install a new digital meter at Ceres Solutions to get more accurate readings of their water usage.
Black said that a new submersible pump had to be purchased for the sewer plant. The pump will help keep the plant running without creating major expenses to the town and the hope is that this fix will last until the project permanently corrects the issues.
Busse said he has completed two point repairs that were required before lining could begin. He said he had a lot of difficulty locating manholes due the inaccurate mapping done by PPI. He also pointed out that Raymond Millikan has field tile hooked into the sewer system that will have to be changed. Jay also said he would like to get some water valve markers to make it easier to shut off water in certain areas when a leak needs repaired. He said he would get prices on the markers.
Jane Underwood said that she had a leak at her house that did not go into the sewer. She said it leaked into her basement and was asking for a sewer adjustment. The board approved an adjustment to her sewer in the amount of $201.61.
Brenda Knisley at 115 E. Vine St. complained that her neighbor’s dog barks constantly and has become a nuisance. She said she had spoken to the deputy marshal and he was very rude to her. Whitaker said she would talk to town marshal Paul Davis regarding the deputy and also consult with him about or ordinance addressing annoying dogs.
Bobby Shepard said he has had difficulty meeting a car on Second Street due to the number of cars parked on the street. He wondered if anything could be done.
Richard Blackburn complained that his water bill was estimated too high and wanted an adjustment.
Buker said that now that the fire territory has been created, the Cum Fire Fund will be transferred to the territory. The providing unit is Millcreek Township so a check in the amount of $19,629.70 will be written to the trustee.
Vouchers and adjustments were approved and signed.
Whitaker motioned to adjourn. Shields seconded and the motion passed 3-0. Meeting adjourned.