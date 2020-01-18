Weather Alert

...A FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR PORTIONS OF THE FOLLOWING WATERWAYS IN INDIANA... EAST FORK WHITE RIVER...WABASH RIVER...WHITE RIVER... .MINOR TO MODERATE FLOODING CONTINUED SATURDAY MORNING IN CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN INDIANA ON THE MAJOR RIVERS. CRESTS WILL BE/ARE COMPARABLE TO THOSE THAT OCCURRED IN FEBRUARY AND JUNE OF 2019. MIXED PRECIPITATION YESTERDAY AND TODAY HAS TOTALED UP TO ABOUT 1.50 INCHES, WHICH WILL SLOW RIVER FALLS OR BRING LOWER SECONDARY CRESTS. FLOODING MAY RECUR AT SEYMOUR ON THE EAST FORK WHITE RIVER AND SPENCER ON THE WHITE RIVER. THE MAIN CREST ON THE WABASH RIVER HAS BACKTRACKED TO HUTSONVILLE FROM RIVERTON. THE RIVER WAS CRESTING AT RIVERTON ON FRIDAY, BUT NOW WITH THE ADDITIONAL PRECIPITATION RUNOFF THE CREST WILL BE DELAYED UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON. VINCENNES WILL CREST AT 20.8 FEET MONDAY AFTERNOON. MOUNT CARMEL WILL CREST MONDAY AT 28.0 FEET. THE WHITE RIVER IS CRESTING AT PETERSBURG AND HAZLETON. THE CREST ON THE EAST FORK WHITE IS NOW DOWNSTREAM OF SHOALS. FLOODING ALONG THE LOWER PORTIONS OF THE WHITE AND WABASH RIVERS WILL CONTINUE UNTIL THE LAST FEW DAYS OF THE MONTH. OUR NEXT PRECIPITATION EVENT IS FORECAST TO COME FRIDAY, THUS WE WILL HAVE 5 PLUS DAYS OF DRY WEATHER ALLOWING DRAINAGE OF AREA WATERWAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NEVER DRIVE INTO FLOOD WATER. TURN AROUND AND GO ANOTHER WAY. KEEP CHILDREN AWAY FROM FLOODED AREAS. RECREATIONAL AND AGRICULTURAL INTERESTS SHOULD REMAIN ALERT TO CHANGING RIVER CONDITIONS. FOR DETAILED FLOOD INFORMATION GO TO WEATHER.GOV/IND ON THE WEB AND CLICK ON RIVERS AND LAKES. THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE WABASH RIVER AT COVINGTON. * UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING. * AT 9:45 AM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 18.9 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 16.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...IT WILL RISE TO NEAR 19.7 FEET BY SUNDAY AFTERNOON THEN BEGIN FALLING. IT WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE WEDNESDAY EVENING. * AT 20.0 FEET...A FEW COUNTY ROADS BEGIN TO FLOOD. HIGHER BOTTOMLANDS BEGIN TO FLOOD. THE FIRST COTTAGE UPSTREAM FROM U.S. 136 BRIDGE MAY BECOME ISOLATED BY HIGH WATER. &&