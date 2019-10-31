Lafayette, Ind.- The Tippecanoe Arts Federation is currently seeking artists for public art opportunities as part of the WHIN Walls project. WHIN Walls is a program funded by the Wabash Heartland Innovation Network's Regional Cultivation Fund to increase community and regional vitality within the WHIN service region (Benton, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Fountain, Montgomery, Pulaski, Tippecanoe, Warren, and White Counties). TAF is facilitating the hiring of artists and creation of artwork for the entire project.
This is a paid opportunity for qualified artists to create a piece of public art. Artist stipends are set at a base rate of $5,000 and may be increased per dimensions or complexity of design. Supplies will be purchased by TAF and are independent from the artist stipend, according to a news release.
Requirements:
The design must be suitable and acceptable for public display for viewing by citizens of all ages.
A successful candidate will execute the on-site artwork in two weeks or less.
The artist must commit to a minimum of two community workshops and be present for the dedication of the artwork upon completion. The artist must also be open to community participation and speaking about their artwork publicly.
Artists must be able to independently operate an articulated lift, scissor lift, spray gun, and assemble scaffolding.
Interested artists can view the full call and can complete the WHIN Walls RFQ by clicking here. The deadline for this opportunity is Dec. 1 at 5pm ET. For more information, please contact TAF CEO Tetia Lee at tetial@tippecanoearts.org.