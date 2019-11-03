Three Wabash River Conference football teams have advanced to their respective sectional finals out of the four who were still active on Friday night.
In 2A, South Vermillion defeated Cascade 41-38 to advance to host the 10-1 Western Boone Stars in the sectional final next weekend.
In 1A, North Vermilion defeated South Putnam 28-13 while Parke Heritage defeated the fourth WRC team in Attica by the score of 44-26.
At South Putnam, the visiting Falcons jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead before the Eagles answered to end the first quarter trailing 14-6.
North Vermillion stretched their lead to 21-6 at halftime before the teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter for a 28-13 lead.
The fourth period was scoreless so the Falcons advance to host Parke Heritage in a rematch of their week 7 regular season game that North Vermillion won 42-36.
At Parke Heritage, the host Wolves took on Attica meaning that one of the four WRC teams would see their season end and it turned out to be Attica in a higher scoring contest than their 21-14 win over the Ramblers in week 6.
The Wolves scored first on a Noble Johnson touchdown and extra point for a 8-0 lead just four minutes into the contest, but Attica responded with a pick by John Britt and then scored on a pass from Eli Kirkpatrick to Seth Hartman for an 8-6 score as the two-point try failed with two minutes left in the quarter.
Seth Bollinger ran seven yards for a Parke Heritage TD and a two-point try made it 16-6 at the 10:12 mark.
Kirkpatrick then threw to Britt for a touchdown, but once again, the two-point try failed so it was 16-12 at the 7:50 mark of the second quarter.
Attica then took the lead after stopping the Wolves on fourth down as Kirkpatrick raced 24 yards for a touchdown that made the score 18-16 in favor of the Ramblers with 5:19 left in the half.
Bollinger scored again right before the half to put Parke Heritage back on top at 24-18 and then the Wolves got the ball back and scored again on a 49-yard pass to Austin Patrillo for a 30-18 score at the half.
Logan White, the Wolves’ quarterback, added to the Parke Heritage lead midway through the third quarter and Patrillo caught a two-point try for a 38-18 score.
The Wolves scored one more time on a 29-yard pass to Patrillo and saw their extra point kick blocked by Jorden Douglass for a 44-18 score.
Eli Kirkpatrick closed out the scoring in the game with a 3-yard TD run and two-point conversion for a final score of 44-26 in favor of Parke Heritage.
The Wolves will travel to face North Vermillion on Friday for the sectional championship.