Three individual were arrested at 9:35 p.m. Nov. 8 on drug charges after a traffic stop.
According to police reports, the investigation started when the Attica Police Department received a tip that a male individual from Illinois frequently purchases a large quantity of narcotics from a residence in Attica. Attica Police Officers G. Miller and A. Smyth spotted a vehicle from Illinois at the suspected house, 1510 Kamela Drive. Officers waited for the vehicle to leave the residence and conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Equinox on US 41 just west of the Paul Dresser Bridge after the vehicle committed a traffic infraction. During the traffic stop, the officers detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle and driver, officers located approximately ½ pound, of suspected Sythetic Marijuana (Spice), on the driver.
The driver, Timothy A. Shelato, 54, Danville, Illinois, was arrested and charged with possession of synthetic marijuana over 30 grams (Level 6 Felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia (Class C Misdemeanor).
After the traffic stop was concluded, a search warrant was requested for the address of 1510 Kamela Drive. Once the search warrant was obtained, it was executed. During the subsequent search of the residence, Officers located more suspected synthetic marijuana (Spice) suspected methamphetamine, scales, and drug paraphernalia. Several other items were seized during the execution of the search warrant as well. The two subjects in the residence, Steven T. Dobbs, 33, of Attica, Indiana, and Laura N. Hayes, 25, of Stockwell, Indiana were arrested.
Steven T. Dobbs was arrested and charged under the following:
1. Dealing in Synthetic Marijuana (Level 5 Felony)
2. Possession of Synthetic Marijuana (Prior Offense – Level 6 Felony)
3. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Prior Offense – Class A Misdemeanor)
4. Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 6 Felony)
5. Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Level 6 Felony)
Laura N. Hayes was arrested and charged under the following:
Visiting a Common Nuisance (Class B Misdemeanor).
The Attica Police Department was assisted by the Fountain County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.