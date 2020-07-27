A suspect in a hit and run fatality was found deceased by Benton County officers July 25.
According to information from the Benton County Sheriff’s Department, in a press release dated July 27, deputies were called at 6:37 p.m. July 23 about an accident that just occurred on 150 East near 900 North in norther Benton County.
Marguerite “Peggy” Morgan, 75, from rural Goodland, was riding her bike when she was struck by a vehicle. she was found lying in a ditch. She later passé away due to her injuries while enroute to the hospital.
According to police reports, witnesses in the area saw a black Dodge Dakota vehicle fleeing the area immediately at a high rate of speed immediately after the accident. The witness recognized the driver as Eddie Norris, 44, Wadena. The vehicle was later located at the residence of Norris, who had fled the scene.
Local law enforcement spent the next several days trying to follow up on leads of Norris’ whereabouts to serve a felony arrest warrant for the accident.
On July 25, Benton County Sheriff’s deputies and Fowler officers were checking the property again to try and serve the outstanding warrant for Norris. They received a tip that Norris may be staying with friends in Wadena at a different address. Upon making contact with the home owner (William Boyer) they were given permission to check the residence for Norris.
Officers encountered Norris in the rear of the residence attempting to hide. Norris pulled out a postal and officers moved back to a position of cover outside the residence. During this commotion Norris did fire off one round while inside the building alone.
The building was surrounded and the Indiana State Police SWAT team was utilized. After unsuccessful attempts at negotiations the decision was made to brach the rear of the property. Norris was discovered just inside, deceased, the apparent victim of a self-inflected gun shot wound.
This investigation is a collective effort of the Benton County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, Otterbein Police Department, Boswell Police Department, Fowler Police Department, Benton County Coroner’s Office and the White County Sheriff’s Department.