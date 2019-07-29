It’s that time of year again. The days are the hottest yet, and the nights don’t quite cool down. We’ve just about run out of ways to pass the time. The new school year is on the horizon. But the outlook isn’t so bleak. This year, the Otterbein Street Festival is Aug. 3 and is, as always, a wonderful way to bring the summer to a close.
The eventful day kicks off with a pancake and sausage breakfast sponsored by the Otterbein Rotary Club at 7:30 a.m. This hearty breakfast will help prepare us for a day of bargain hunting at the town wide garage sales, running from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be plenty of opportunities throughout the day to get a snack and take a break as there will be many food and craft vendors set up along Otterbein’s main street. Or try your luck at one of four cake walks scheduled during the day.
For those who may be more than a little competitive, there are a number of competitions begging to be won. New to the festival this year is the 10U Baseball Tournament held at the Otterbein Baseball Complex. It begins August 1 at 5PM and runs all weekend, concluding at 9 a.m. Aug. 4. There is also a Benton Central FFA pedal tractor competition, a hula hoop contest, a washoo tournament, and a corn hole tournament scheduled for the day.
Coinciding with the car show at 2 p.m., Kids’ Alley, a street filled with inflatables for a range of ages, a game cart, and a couple of food trucks. Visitors to Kids’ Alley will pay a one-time fee for a wristband that will give them access to the Alley’s entertainment from 1-5PM. Proceeds from this festival event and others will go toward constructing a community center for the town and developing programs to be held in the building upon its completion.
And if you don’t want to get into the thick of things, there are a variety of other entertainments to enjoy. From 11 a.m.-3 p.m., festival-goers can release their creativity with a selection of crafts in the library parking lot. Magicians from the International Brotherhood of Magicians will be performing from 1-5 p.m. – don’t forget to get a balloon animal! And Sheltered Reality Drumline will take center stage at 4:30PM, using their upbeat music and personal stories to inspire others to achieve their dreams.
The evening wraps up with a dinner catered by CJ’s Nite Owl, a local restaurant specializing in burgers and prime rib. This is followed by a street dance featuring Holley Drive, a four-man band from Kentland playing classic rock, ‘90s alternative, and country. The festivities end at 9:30PM with a raffle drawing for $1,000.
With this full day of summer fun for people of all ages, we’ll forget for another day that the school year is almost here!
For a full schedule of events, visit https://www.facebook.com/otownstfest/