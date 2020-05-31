A local couple have been all over the world, and now they’re giving highlights of their trips on YouTube.
Michele and Miles Stucky of Warren County have been to all 48 of the continental United States, as well as Canada, Mexico. And the list grows larger with Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, Costa Rica, Bahamas, Bonaire, Kenya, Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei.
Michele points out before the two got married, she had gone to Germany, France, Ireland, England, Switzerland, Austria.
“We really like to see new things. We enjoy experiencing new cultures, foods, and natural wonders,” said Miles.
It’s not just the traveling Michele likes, she said. “I really enjoy the planning process. I learn a great deal when I am researching where we will go and what we might see while we are there. I really enjoy learning about new places. I also really like looking for the most cost effective way to see as much as possible. The first 10 years of our marriage we were both teachers, so we had the time to travel in the summer.”
“Our travels are just for fun, but we both really enjoy science and nature,” said Miles. “I am still a science teacher and Michele was a science teacher in the past. I am able to incorporate things that we have seen into my lessons at school. Students seem to like seeing pictures or hearing stories that pertain to what we are studying.”
Michele said she helps out with the Fountain Central, Attica, and Seeger Washington DC Trip for the eighth grade students. “There is a lot of planning and coordinating that goes into that, but it is enjoyable to see how much the kids get out of the trip.”
They don’t travel alone all the time. She said they have traveled with others. “I think some people would not necessarily enjoy the penny pinching, and we typically do not stay in one spot for more than a day or two. Some people do not find moving lodging every day to be that enjoyable, but it is the best way to cover a large area and see the most new things. My brother, Luke, who is also a science teacher, traveled to Europe with me, and our most recent Southeast Asia trip.”
Over spring break the two were supposed to go to Greece. COVID-19 put a stop to that, and there’s no typical summer trip planned.
“Because we can't travel now, and because we aren't currently planning for any specific trip, it gives us a way to still be thinking about travel. We thought there might be some other people out there who had a little extra time on their hands who might enjoy learning about some places they would consider visiting someday. It is a good way for us to look back at the videos a long time from now to see pictures from our various trips,” she said.
In the past few months the couple made a Facebook post saying they were going to start making videos, and they took requests.
She said, “We tried in many cases to talk about parts of the world that people were asking about from that Facebook post. We have finished our videos for Central America and Caribbean islands, we have finished what we are going to cover for Southeast Asia, we have done the first few videos from our Africa trip, and we have covered part of the United States. We have four African countries left to talk about and many places in the US still to talk about. We have made 29 videos and could likely make another 30. We will just see how it goes.”
“We really do not have a specific audience in mind,” said Miles. “It is fun for us to create the videos and if anyone wants to watch them then that is good too.”
Michele said the videos would be for anyone who wants to learn more about other places. “They would be good for people who just like to learn new things, or anyone who has 15 free minutes with nothing else to do.
“I would hope that people learn something from the videos. It isn't that easy to plan a trip to a new location and make sure that you see all of the highlights while you are there. We try to give tips about things to see, or how much it costs to do certain things. I think the videos are likely more helpful for the international locations than the ones in the US. I would think that people could watch a video and partly use it to decide if they are interested in going there or not. I think a lot of people go to the same place year after year. There is nothing wrong with that, but there are so many amazing things to see.”
There’s been a lot of positive feedback from the videos.
“People have told us that they enjoy watching. So far, our video with the most views is our Kuala Lumpur video with 156 views,” said Miles. “However, some of our videos only have a handful of views. Right now we have a total of 925 views. We really weren't making the videos to see how many views we could get though.”
“I think that there are a lot of local residents who travel. I certainly don't think we are unique in that. I do think that we take the planning process to a very detailed level and we are very budget conscious. Many people think that travel is very expensive. You can travel as cheap or as expensive as you want. We pick the cheapest flights which often times leave at inconvenient times, have long layovers, or we leave from a different airport. We pick very moderate hotels, and don't eat at fancy restaurants. For example, we did spend five weeks in Africa, but over three weeks of that was sleeping in a tent that we had to set up on our own each night. However, we were able to stay for five weeks for a cost that some people spend in one week on fancy African safaris. I really think it all just depends on the type of experience a person wants with their vacation. I want to see as much as possible, while spending as long as possible, spending the least amount possible.”
The YouTube channel to see the Stucky's videos can be found by searching "Stucky's Travels".