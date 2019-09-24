Shortly before 5 p.m. Sept. 23, the Attica Fire Department was called to respond to a structure fire in the tiny berg of Portland Arch near the intersection of Fountain County Road 650 N and North Adams Street.
Attica Fire Chief Mike Little stated that when Engine 1-0 arrived on the scene the structure, an unattached garage was fully engulfed, so the firefighters went into rescue mode to protect the residence. Soon teams from Williamsport, Covington and Veedersburg fire departments arrived as mutual aid, the structure fire was then contained and eventually extinguished with in a couple hours, Little added.
"One side of the home had the siding ignite," Little said, "but it was quickly put out."
"The fire is under investigation," Little continued, "but the family members are all safe and the home is still safe to be occupied."
As the family was looking at the remains of the garage structure, the owner's daughter Joanie Davis found an American flag undamaged and then her granddaughter found a small jewelry box that had just some ash on the outside, but a Tweety bird watch in it.