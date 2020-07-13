BENTON COUNTY - The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a road closure for State Road 352 starting on or after July 20.
The road will be closed for a small structure replacement on the bridge located just west of Oxford, according to information from InDOT. The road is expected to reopen Sept. 15.
Drivers should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow U.S. 41, State Road 26, State Road 55 and back. This contract was awarded to Rieth-Riley Construction for $1.6 million. This project also includes replacing a small structure on State Road 18 located just under 2.5 miles west of U.S. 41.