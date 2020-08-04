The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a road closure for State Road 18 starting on or after Aug. 17.
According to information provided, the road will be closed for a small structure replacement on the bridge located between U.S. 41 and North County Road 200 West. The road is expected to be closed through Oct. 9.
Drivers should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow U.S. 41, State Road 26, State Road 55, State Road 352 to U.S. 52 and back.
The project was awarded to Dunnet Bay Construction Company for $1.4 million. This project also includes several bridges in Benton and Warren counties.
More information can be found at INDOT social media.