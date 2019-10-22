This weekend, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) offers residents a chance to get rid of pills, cough syrup, and other unwanted medications that have been piling up around their homes during the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. Held from 10 AM to 2 PM on Saturday, October 26, 2019 , the event is one of the few days of the year where residents can drop off expired or unused prescription medications without having to wonder whether they will be accepted—even controlled substances, such as ADHD drugs, are taken. This program WILL NOT ACCEPT NEW OR USED NEEDLES. The collection is intended for liquid and pill medications only.
Citizens wishing to participate in this program may drop off their prescription drugs for disposal at any Indiana State Police Post throughout the state (except the Toll Road). This includes the Lowell Post on Saturday, October 26, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 1550 E. 181st Ave., Lowell, IN 46356.
It is unsafe to keep expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs in your house. Flushing drugs down the sink or toilet is potentially very harmful to water treatment facilities. This is an opportunity to properly dispose of prescription drugs with no questions asked.
To locate the state police post closest to your home or business, click this link: http://www.in.gov/isp/2382.htm To find other locations participating in the Drug Take Back initiative, use this link to the DEA: https://takebackday.dea.gov/