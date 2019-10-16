State Line will host a Trunk or Treat/Party Saturday October 26 from 6-8pm at the town hall. The town board would like for anyone that would like to give out candy to come and participate in our Trunk and Treat/Party. There will be hotdogs, chips and drinks. Prizes will be given for winning costumes. Any questions contact Susan Van Pelt 765-793-7480.
State Line to host Halloween events
Wendy Davis
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Latest WRR E-Editions
Latest Neighbor E-Editions
What do you think?
What is your favorite part of Autumn?
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News: WCINews (Fountain County Neighbor & Review Republican)
Daily Headlines: WCINews (Fountain County Neighbor & Review Republican)
Williamsport, IN
Right Now
- Humidity: 55%
- Feels Like: 46°
- Heat Index: 51°
- Wind: 15 mph
- Wind Chill: 46°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 08:00:47 AM
- Sunset: 07:08:12 PM
- Dew Point: 36°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Tomorrow
Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 58F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NW @ 17mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 15mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 43°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 6mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 43°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 5mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 5mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 4mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 4mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 4mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
-
Oct 16
-
Oct 16
-
Oct 17
-
Oct 17
-
Oct 18
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
Articles
- Monticello man, 91, retires after 70 years with lumber company
- Police: Domestic likely cause of two Monticello deaths
- Eastridge: Jasper leading multi-county economic effort
- Firefighters on scene of a structure fire in Watseka
- Watseka officials discuss ways to clean up closed auto dealership area
- Parker pleads guilty, sentenced to five years for Newton County homicide
- Sam Mellinger: The Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl push is being run down: 'They're exploiting us'
- Beginning new journey through life together
- White County Restaurant Inspections
- Jasper County Arrest Log