(INDIANAPOLIS) – The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has awarded 200 scholarships to the fourth class of Next Generation Hoosier Educators.
Included in that list are Rayanne Brown, Benton Central Jr-Sr High School, Indiana State University; Hannah Williams, Benton Central Jr-Sr High School, Purdue University West Lafayette, from Benton County and Abigail Simpson, Seeger Memorial Jr-Sr High School, Ball State University, from Warren County.
Selected through a competitive process based on academic achievement and other factors, recipients will receive $7,500 annually (up to $30,000 total) for committing to teach in Indiana for at least five years after graduating college.
“Congratulations to all 200 students, who are on their way to becoming impactful, future Hoosier teachers,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers. “We know these students have the passion and determination to make a difference in classrooms across the state.”
A total of 367 students applied for the 2020-21 Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, with applications from 213 high schools in 82 of Indiana’s 92 counties. Over 83% of applicants were Indiana high school seniors with the remainder comprised of current college students.
To qualify for the scholarship, students had to either graduate in the highest 20 percent of their high school class or earn a score in the top 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT.
To continue earning the scholarship in college, students must earn a 3.0 cumulative GPA and complete at least 30 credit hours per year.