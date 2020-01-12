Weather Alert

...A FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR PORTIONS OF THE FOLLOWING WATERWAYS IN INDIANA... BIG BLUE RIVER...BIG WALNUT CREEK...DRIFTWOOD RIVER...EAST FORK WHITE RIVER...EEL RIVER...FALL CREEK...FLATROCK RIVER...MILL CREEK...MISSISSINEWA RIVER...SUGAR CREEK...TIPPECANOE RIVER... WABASH RIVER...WHITE RIVER...WILDCAT CREEK...YOUNGS CREEK... .MOST RIVER SITES HAVE RISING WATER LEVELS AS OF SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGHOUT CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN INDIANA. THIS IS A RESULT OF COPIOUS RAIN THAT FELL BETWEEN LATE THURSDAY AND LATE SATURDAY. RADAR PRECIPITATION ESTIMATES INDICATE THE HEAVIEST RAINFALL OF UP TO NEARLY FOUR INCHES HAS FALLEN IN WESTERN INDIANA, CHIEFLY SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 74. THE LARGE MAJORITY OF THE WABASH, WHITE, AND EAST FORK WHITE RIVERS ARE EXPECTED TO FLOOD, WITH SOME LOCATIONS REACHING MODERATE FLOOD STAGE. CRESTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE THE HIGHEST SINCE EITHER FEBRUARY OR JUNE OF 2019. LITTLE OR NO PRECIPITATION IS IN THE FORECAST THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE AWARE OF FLOODED ROADS AND DO NOT ATTEMPT TO CROSS FLOODED AREAS IF YOU CANNOT SEE THE ROAD. OCCUPIED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN REPORTED IN FLOOD WATERS IN JENNINGS AND MORGAN COUNTIES SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NEVER DRIVE INTO FLOOD WATER. TURN AROUND AND GO ANOTHER WAY. KEEP CHILDREN AWAY FROM FLOODED AREAS. RECREATIONAL AND AGRICULTURAL INTERESTS SHOULD REMAIN ALERT TO CHANGING RIVER CONDITIONS. FOR DETAILED FLOOD INFORMATION GO TO WEATHER.GOV/IND ON THE WEB AND CLICK ON RIVERS AND LAKES. THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE WABASH RIVER AT LAFAYETTE. * UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING. * AT 12:30 PM SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 16.4 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 11.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...IT WILL RISE TO NEAR 18.2 FEET BY MONDAY MORNING THEN BEGIN FALLING. IT WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE THURSDAY EVENING. * AT 18.0 FEET...EXTENSIVE FLOODING COVERS MANY ACRES OF AGRICULTURAL LAND. STATE ROAD 225 CLOSED BY HIGH WATER. GRANVILLE BRIDGE PUBLIC ACCESS SITE FLOODED. TIPPECANOE CR 950 W SOUTH OF CR 75 S FLOODS IN SEVERAL PLACES FROM THE WABASH BOTTOMS, JANSSEN TRACT TO WARREN CR 350 N IN THE BLACK ROCK PRESERVE AREA, A DISTANCE OF NEARLY 1.5 MILES. HIGH WATER AFFECTS FORT OUIATENON AREA. ALL PARKS IN THE WEST LAFAYETTE AND LAFAYETTE AREAS ARE FLOODED. HIGH WATER ALMOST ON NORTH RIVER ROAD. &&