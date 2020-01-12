Southeast Fountain Schools will have one of its own getting some extra special continuing education.
Special education teacher and head high school football coach Ryan Hall has been selected to attend the 2020 Marine Corps Educators Workshop in San Diego, California. He was one in about a dozen Indiana educators to attend the week-long educators workshop, with expenses paid for by the Marine Corps, in February.
It’s designed to allow participants to experience firsthand how Marines are made, what they stand for, and the many benefits and opportunities that come with earning the title. He will have the opportunity to experience demonstrations, displays, and tour many Marine Corps facilities.
“The Marine Educator Workshop is to help educators become better leaders and to bring back knowledge of leadership skills to today’s students.
“This workshop interested me because I am always looking for better ways to become a better leader. I am always looking to become a better father, teacher, coach, and community member; who could be better to teach me these things than the Marines,” he said.
This summer he got a little exposure to what the Marines can do for teachers, coaches and schools.
“This summer we had the Marines come to Fountain Central for a three-day workout with our football team. Once it is was over Sgt. Punke explained to me the workshop they offered and gave me the information to fill out. I filled out all the required paperwork, I did not actually believe I would be chosen. When I got the e-mail that I had been selected, I was excited, but also made sure it wasn’t one of the scams
“Honestly, I hope to learn more about the Marines, what they go through, and how to lead more effectively.”
Hall said he’s been in education for 17 years, and he’s coached high school football for 23 years. “Football, to me, teaches so many life lessons — teamwork, communication, accountability, brotherhood and resiliency.”
But it’s education that’s his career.
“I have taught special education and physical education. The college I went to — University of St. Francis — included a special education license with any other educational degree, so it didn’t take me any extra time to get dual licenses. Getting a special education degree almost guarantees anyone to get a teaching job right away, I highly recommend it to anyone wanting to get in the education field. I am big on building relationships, I believe being able to work with students in small groups or one on one is the best way to build relationships.