Southeast Fountain schools being school year
Wendy Davis
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Latest WRR E-Editions
Latest Neighbor E-Editions
What do you think?
What is your favorite part of Autumn?
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News: WCINews (Fountain County Neighbor & Review Republican)
Daily Headlines: WCINews (Fountain County Neighbor & Review Republican)
Williamsport, IN
Right Now
- Humidity: 70%
- Feels Like: 75°
- Heat Index: 75°
- Wind: 13 mph
- Wind Chill: 75°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:21:29 AM
- Sunset: 08:13:01 PM
- Dew Point: 65°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally sunny. High 77F. Winds light and variable.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NNW @ 13mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 13mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 12mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 10mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 9mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 8mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: N @ 5mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: N @ 5mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NNW @ 5mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: N @ 5mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: N @ 5mph
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NNW @ 5mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 6
-
Sep 7
-
Sep 7
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
Articles
- Special prosecutor finds no criminal wrongdoing in White County Clerk Laura Cosgray investigation
- Indianapolis man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop
- Crown Point woman arrested for DWI
- Chalmers town marshal soliciting funds for K-9 officer
- Crown Point woman arrested for DWI
- Jasper County Arrest Log for Aug. 30
- Construction zone crash in Jasper County closes I-65
- New drone boosts sheriff's department capabilities
- Three die in two-car accident over weekend
- Petition submitted to rename South Newton High School Gym after coach Mike Hall