Southeast Fountain School Corporation has started its registration process for the 2020-21 school year.
According to information from the district, there are multiple scenarios for registration this year. Parents are asked to please choose the option that best fits their student/students.
#1 - Students enrolled at either Southeast Fountain Elementary School or Fountain Central Jr/Sr High School in March of 2020 who need to register for either in person or virtual school for the 2020-2021 school year.
ONLINE REGISTRATION:
Online registration for all K-12 students attending Southeast Fountain Elementary or Fountain Central Jr/Sr High School began at 8 a.m. July 29. Online registration will continue through 3 p.m. Aug. 10. This registration will only be for students who were enrolled in the corporation before school ended on March 13, 2020. To register online, go to www.sefschoools.org and click on the tab that says “Parent/Student Links”. Then click on “Harmony Family Access”. This is where people will begin the process of registering their students. Whether a student is attending school in person or virtually, all students must be registered for school. Those who have forgotten their information needed for Harmony Family Access are asked to please call the student’s specific school or email registration@sefschools.org.
Southeast Fountain Elementary can be reached at 765-294-2216.
Fountain Central Jr/Sr High School can be reached at 765-294-2206.
#2 - Students enrolled at either Southeast Fountain Elementary School or Fountain Central Jr/Sr High School in March of 2020 who need to register for either in person or virtual school for the 2020-21 school year but do not have access to the internet or a device and/or need assistance with the online process.
For those who do not have access to the internet or a device, or who need assistance with the registration process, appointments will be available at the school in which your child/children will attend. Appointments will be for one family per time slot and only adults should attend to complete the registration process at school. It is asked that people be prompt for your appointment time and masks are recommended. A translator will be available for registration appointments only the week of Aug. 3.
To sign up for an appointment to complete registration at the student’s specific school, click on the link provided below. Those who have children who need to register at both school buildings are asked to make one appointment at one building and the district will complete both at the same time. https://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090B4BAAAA22AAFF2-sefsc
#3 - New students. Students who were enrolled at another school in March of 2020, but are registering for either in person or virtual school in the Southeast Fountain School Corporation for the 2020-21 school year are asked to complete the google form below to begin the registration process for their student.
NEW STUDENT PRE-REGISTRATION
New students should complete the pre-registration google form below to begin the registration process for either in person or virtual school at Southeast Fountain Elementary School or Fountain Central Jr/Sr High School. After completing the form, you will receive a phone call to inform you of the next steps in the registration process.
Also of note, the district said that on July 23 the Indiana State Department of Health released some additional information and clarification to schools. Because of that the district believes from this information there are a couple of very important points of clarification that may help parents as they are making decisions as to in-person or virtual learning for their child(ren).
Those include
1. Should someone in classroom test positive does not automatically mean everyone in a classroom (and by association, their families) will all have to quarantine. This is the importance of cohorting, assigned seats, etc.--to better assist in contact tracing so only a limited amount may need to quarantine.
2. Close Contact: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a close contact is a
person who spends greater than 15 minutes within six feet of a positive COVID-19 person from the 48 hours prior to the positive person’s symptom onset or positive test collection date if asymptomatic. While mask use decreases the risk of infection, at this time it does not change recommendations for quarantine. Close contacts need to quarantine at home for 14 days after the date of their last
exposure.
Do close contacts’ siblings also need to quarantine?
• No, unless the sibling is also a close contact by definition.
• If the close contact becomes positive, then the sibling would then be considered a close contact of their positive sibling. This assumes the siblings live in the same household and
the positive sibling was unable to fully quarantine.
*We also wanted to share the reminder that if the virtual option is chosen during the registration process, to better facilitate a transition back into the classroom for the student and teacher, if virtual is selected the student will remain in the virtual (Edementum K-6, APEX 7-12) program through at least the first semester.