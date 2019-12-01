Southeast Fountain School Corporation Board had its regular meeting Nov. 14.
Present were president Donna Deal, Secretary Crystal Brewer, Scott Minick, Kim Sowers, superintendent Dan Foster, principal Kelli Morgan, and principal Ashley Hammond.
Tammy Allen and Lucinda Johnson also attended.
Absent was vice president Jeff Fishero, assistant principal Josh Devenport, assistant principal Chris Webb, and director of student activities Jason Good.
The minutes from the last meeting were approved, according to the minutes of the meeting.
The minutes from the Oct. 24 and Oct. 29 special meetings were approved, according to the minutes of the meeting.
Claims numbered 1020 to 1114 were presented and unanimously approved.
It was unanimously approved that Hannah Hegg be employed as an elementary instructional assistant effective Oct. 21.
The following ECA positions were unanimously approved: varsity swimming coach-Paul Davis; assistant swim coaches-JD Taggart, Tisha Warrick, and Bryanne Gonzales; Jr. high assistant swim coach-Bryanne Gonzales; eighth grade boys’ basketball assistant-Ladd Warner; seventh grade boys’ basketball-Kevin Merryman; sixth grade boys’ basketball-Adam Acton; fifth grade boys’ basketball-Josh Foxworthy; and elementary resource chairperson-Jill Sillery.
The policy of the use of tobacco on school premises was presented and read for the second time. This was unanimously approved.
The employee use of social media policy was read for the first time.
A motion was made that the superintendent be granted permission to advertise for gasoline and fuel products for the 2020 calendar year. This was unanimously approved.
A quote from Kerlin Bus Sales in the amount of $90,008 each (including cameras) less trade in allowance for two 55 passenger school buses to be purchased in calendar year 2020 was presented and unanimously approved.
A motion was made that the non-certified personnel compensation increase be approved as presented effective Jan. 1, 2020. This was unanimously approved.
Morgan reported to the board on the following:
– Peck’s hi ability class just finished a living history museum of the Indianapolis 500.
–Congratulations to Kendra Amos and Cole Witsman for winning the program essay contest.
–Pennies for patients is underway
–The Christmas program is set for Dec. 5.
–Makaela Hathaway will be the long-term sub during Terri Martin’s leave.
Hammond reported to the board on the following:
–A special thank you to Clint Burney and Boone Finkbiner for their work on the awesome Veteran’s Day program. Also, a huge thank you to Lindsay Good for the body safety program. It was very well received.
–Drama Club will be presenting “Seven Ways to Say I Love You” on Nov. 22-24.
–The band and choir Christmas program will be on Dec. 11.
–FC family night will be on Dec. 19.
Foster also wished to thank the American Legion for their assistance with the Veteran’s Day program. Also, a special thanks to Lindsay Good for the body safety program.
Foster discussed the red for ed and how many teachers will be attending the meeting at the Statehouse. There will be four delegates attending.
Foster commented on the caring community in light of recent losses. He is happy to be back and a part of this great community.
The following dates were set for board meetings for the 2020 calendar year: Jan. 16; Feb. 13; March 12; April 16; May 14; June 11; July 16; Aug. 13; Sept. 10; Oct. 15; Nov. 12; and Dec. 10.
Brewer commented on the awesome choral festival and the Veteran’s Day program.
Minick also commented on the Veteran’s Day program. Awesome job by staff, students and community members.
Deel reported she had been questioned about the use of the activity bus routes for Jr. high practices and the later time slot.
Claims, minutes and contracts were signed.