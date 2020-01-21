The Southeast Fountain School Corporation Board of School trustees met Jan. 16.
The meeting was called to order by Board President Jeff Fishero at 6:30 p.m.
Board members present were Fishero, President, Crystal Brewer, Vice president, Scott Minick, Secretary, Kim Sowers, Member, Dan Foster, Superintendent, Kelli Morgan, Principal, Ashley Hammond, Principal, Chris Webb, Assistant Principal.
Also in attendence were Tammy Allen, Leanna Rice and Stefany Cunningham.
The boars set its officers by election: Fishero as president, 4-0, Brewer as vice president 4-0, and Minick as secretary 4-0.
The minutes from the Dec. 12 meeting were approved, according to the minutes of the meeting.
There were no statements from the public.
The claims were approved, and the board approved the board of school trustees be elected as officers of the board of finance for the calendar year of 2020. It reviewed the required interest statement, investment policy and financial report of the district.
A motion was approved 4-0 that Cindy Alward be appointed as Treasurer of
Southeast Fountain School Corporation and small claims representative for the school corporation for calendar year 2020.
A motion was approved 4-0 that Tammy Allen be appointed as Deputy Treasurer of Southeast Fountain School Corporation effective Jan. 1 through June 30.
A motion was approved 4-0 that Stuart Weliever with Henthorn, Harris, Weliever and Petrie be retained as the school corporation attorney on an as needed basis.
A motion was approved 4-0 that the Rainy Day Transfer of Funds Ordinance be approved as presented.
A motion was approved 4-0 that the Transfer of Funds Ordinance for the intra-fund transfers be approved as presented.
A motion was approved 4-0 that the quote from Newton Oil Company for
gasoline and fuel products be approved as presented for calendar year 2020.
Personnel matters were discussed.
A motion was approved 4-0 that the retirement request from Terri Martin effective at the end of the 2019-20 school year be approved as presented.
A motion was approved 4-0 that Krista Bailey be employed as a long term sub for Mrs. Martin's class for the remainder of the school year.
A motion was approved 4-0 that Kaitlyn Ferguson be employed as a long term sub for Marilyn Bailey's class for the remainder of the school year.
A motion was approved 4-0 that the resignation of Wendy Wright be effective Dec. 20, 2019.
A motion was approved 4-0 that Leeana Townsend be employed as a special services aide to replace Wendy Wright through the end of the 2019-20 school year.
A motion was approved 4-0 that the retirement request from Karen Webster effective at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
A motion was approved 4-0 that the following ECA positions be approved as presented: sixth grade girls basketball coach - Eli Hoagland.
A motion was approved 4-0 that the resignation of Robyn Whitaker effective Jan. 17.
The board looked at board policies, and revised them as presented.
Principals gave their reports.
Rice presented the school with a donation check in the amount of $8,000 for the backpack program from International Paper Foundation.
Morgan reported the second semester is off to a good start. She wanted to thank Terri Martin and Karen Webster for their many years of service to the corporation. She also thanked the PTO for the welcome back staff breakfast on Jan. 2.
Morgan reported the sixth grade girls basketball season has started. She reminded everyone of the local spelling bee on Jan. 29 and the Robotics competition on Feb. 8. Alison Acton is helping with the Robotics team.
Hammond thanked Wendy Wright for her service to FC and welcomed Leeana Townsend back to the high school. She reported homecoming will be next week and Jan. 22 is scheduled for the next Family Night.
Foster gave his superintendents report. He congratulated Martin and Webster on their retirement and also welcomed the new staff members.
Foster reported that he has met with Brian York and they are starting to put together a list of summer projects. This will be further discussed at a later date. Foster reported on the lighting project in the staff parking lot in front of the high school. Hoping this project will be completed within the next 2-3 weeks.
There were no other discussion items.
Board members gave statements or concerns to the board.
Brewer asked about the music being played at the ballgames. She felt it is too loud and sometimes inappropriate.
Brewer also asked about the school board visitor policy #516. Discussion ensued with the administrators. One main concern would be the safety of the students if parents were allowed to roam the building during class time.
Fishero thanked Terri Martin and Karen Webster for their service. He also thanked Leanna Rice for her efforts in securing the donation from International Paper Mill.
Meeting was adjourned at 7:23 p.m.