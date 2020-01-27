The South Vermillion swimming teams captured both the boys’ and girls’ titles at the Wabash River Conference Swimming Championship on Saturday.
It was the second year in a row for the boys’ squad while the girls have won the past four – ever since the Wildcats rejoined the WRC.
As has been the case in previous years, depth was the key to victory as South Vermillion, unlike the smaller competing schools, had at least two swimmers/divers in every event except for the relays where they were limited to one team, but where they won all six races.
That depth enabled the Wildcat boys to defeat second-place Fountain Central 136-92 while the girls took down second-finishing Seeger by a score of 122-86.
Five swimmers had two wins in individual events including Tyler Bowling of Fountain Central in the 200 free and 500 free and Aidan Shumaker of Fountain Central in the 200 free and the 100 fly.
Also doing that were Emilly Meyer of South Vermillion in the 200 IM and 100 fly, James Vitaniemi of South Vermillion in the 50 free and 100 free along with Avah Watson of Seeger in the 50 free and 100 free.
Eric Medley of Fountain Central set new 11-dive school and WRC record with 483.15 points, taking down the old records of Kale Freeman of the Mustangs of 455.00 set in 2016.
Girls’ team scores: 1 – South Vermillion 122, 2 – Seeger 86, 3 – Fountain Central 58, 4 – Attica 41,
5 – Covington 5, 6 – North Vermillion 4
Individual results (Top 6 from finals, remainder from prelims except diving is all finals):
Diving: 1 – Wilson (SV) 325.4, 2 – Livengood (C), 3 – L Clark (A), 4 – Fellows (SV), 5 – M Medley (FC),
6 – Martin (FC). DQ: Jones (S) – failed dives.
50 free: 1 – Watson (S) 26.94, 2 – Krout (FC), 3 – S Redman (SV), 4 – Mumaw (SV), 5 – A Chubb (SV),
6 – L Peterson (A), 7 – Griffin (FC), 8 – Keeling (FC), 9 – Shoaf (A), 10 – Ford (S), 11 – Guminski (S),
12 – Lasley (C), 13 – R Smith (A), 14 – Welty (NV)
100 free: 1 – Watson (S) 1:00.44, 2 – K Brown (SV), 3 – E Brasker (S), 4 – Mumaw (SV),
5 – Kirkpatrick (S), 6 – A Chubb (SV), 7 – Petty (A), 8 – Goins (FC), 9 – Griffin (FC), 10 – Shoaf (A),
11 – Lasley (C), 12 – R Smith (A), 13 – Dewlen (NV), 14 – Welty (NV)
100 fly: 1 – Meyer (SV) 1:01.88, 2 – Krout (FC), 3 – E Peterson (A), 4 – Mackey (SV),
5 – Kirkpatrick (S), 6 – Knosp (S), 7 – M Smith (SV), 8 – Nungester (NV). DQ: Norman (FC).
100 back: 1 – K Brown (SV) 1:07.99, 2 – E Brasker (S), 3 – Lindsey (SV), 4 – L Peterson (A),
5 – Rahm (FC), 6 – Petty (A), 7 – Mitton (S), 8 – Keeling (FC), 9 – Beckett (S), 10 – Norman (FC),
11 – Sexton (SV), 12 – Nungester (NV)
100 breast: 1 – S Redmon (SV) 1:18.08, 2 – Wilson (S), 3 – Beyer (S), 4 – Miller (A), 5 – K Brasker (S),
6 – R Chubb (SV), 7 – Pattengale (A), 8 – A Redman (SV), 9 – Sillery (FC), 10 – Hurt (FC),
11 – Dewlen (NV), 12 – Goins (FC)
200 free: 1 – Bowling (FC) 2:08.20, 2 – A Amerman (SV), 3 – Swank (S), 4 – Lindsey (SV),
5 – Knosp (S), 6 – Goins (FC), 7 – Guminski (S), 8 – Voges (SV), 9 – Miller (A), 10 – Houmes (FC),
11 – Bainbridge (A), 12 – Pence (NV), 13 – Williamson (NV)
200 IM: 1 – Meyer (SV) 2:21.48, 2 – Beyer (S), 3 – Rahm (FC), 4 – E Peterson (A), 5 – Mackey (SV),
6 – Hunter (S), 7 – Pattengale (A), 8 – A Redmon (SV), 9 – Wilson (S), 10 – Williamson (NV)
500 free: 1 – Bowling (FC) 5:54.38, 2 – A Amerman (SV), 3 – Swank (S), 4 – Hunter (S),
5 – M Smith (S), 6 – Voges (SV), 7 – Houmes (FC), 8 – Bainbridge (A), 9 – Pence (NV)
200 FR: 1 – SV (K Brown, A Amerman, Meyer, Mumaw) 1:49.73,
2 – FC (Krout, Griffin, Rahm, Bowling), 3 – Seg (Beyer, Kirkpatrick, Swank, Watson),
4 – Attica (L Peterson, E Peterson, L Clark, Petty), 5 – NV (Nungester, Pence, Williamson, Dewlen)
200 MR: 1 – SV (Lindsey, S Redman, Meyer, Mumaw) 2:23.52,
2 – Attica (L Peterson, Miller, E Peterson, L Clark), 3 – Seg (E Brasker, K Brasker, Kirkpatrick, Hunter),
4 – FC (Keeling, Sillery, Goins, Muniz)
400 FR: 1 – SV (K Brown, A Amerman, S Redmon, A Chubb) 4:13.34,
2 – Seg (Swank, E Brasker, Beyer, Watson), 3 – FC (Krout, Griffin, Rahm, Bowling),
4 – Attica (Petty, Miller, L Clark, Shoaf)
Boys’ team scores: 1 – South Vermillion 136, 2 – Fountain Central 92, 3 – Attica 54, 4 – Seeger 23,
5 – North Vermillion 10
Individual results (Top 6 from finals, remainder from prelims except diving is all finals):
Diving: 1 – E Medley (FC) 483.15 (WRC & FC record), 2 – Fortner (SV), 3 – M Hedgecock (S),
4 – Ray (A), 5 – Smith (SV)
50 free: 1 – Vitaniemi (SV) 23.20, 2 – Witsman (FC), 3 – Nelson (FC), 4 – Oliver (SV), 5 – H Smith (A),
6 – Clem (S), 7 – Jack Spurr (SV), 8 – M Hedgecock (S), 9 – Harshbarger (FC), 10 – Waterworth (S),
11 – Kilgore (NV), 12 – Keller (NV), 13 – Spivey (NV)
100 free: 1 – Vitaniemi (SV) 51.23, 2 – Nelson (FC), 3 – Witsman (FC), 4 – Oliver (SV),
5 – Goodwin (A), 6 – Jack Spurr (SV), 7 – Clem (S), 8 – E Medley (FC), 9 – G Hedgecock (S),
10 – Cook (NV), 11 – Keller (NV), 12 – Kilgore (NV)
100 fly: 1 – Shumaker (FC) 56.45, 2 – Thomas (SV), 3 – H Smith (A), 4 – E Mellady (FC),
5 – Taylor (SV), 6 – N Amerman (SV)
100 back: 1 – Jason Spurr (SV) 58.84, 2 – Skinner (SV), 3 – Rosswurm (A), 4 – Fruits (FC),
5 – Goodwin (A), 6 – Wells (S), 7 – N Amerman (SV), 8 – Collins (FC), 9 – Harshbarger (FC),
10 – Cook (NV), 11 – Galloway (NV), 12 – K Clark (S)
100 breast: 1 – Taylor (SV) 1:08.16, 2 – White (SV), 3 – McMasters (FC), 4 – Warrick (FC),
5 – Blankenship (A), 6 – Waterworth (S), 7 – Royer (SV)
200 free: 1 – Shumaker (FC) 1:55.58, 2 – R Brown (SV), 3 – Spurr (SV), 4 – Sanquenetti (SV),
5 – McMasters (FC), 6 – Hiller (A), 7 – Mandeville (A), 8 – Young (S), 9 – Lodas (NV),
10 – Warrick (FC), 11 – G Hedgecock (S)
200 IM: 1 – Thomas (SV) 2:10.40, 2 – Rosswurm (A), 3 – White (SV), 4 – Songer (FC),
5 – E Mellady (FC), 6 – Wells (S), 7 – Blankenship (A), 8 – Collins (FC), 9 – Galloway (NV)
500 free: 1 – R Brown (SV) 5:32.57, 2 – Fruits (FC), 3 – Sanquenetti (SV), 4 – Young (S), 5 – Hiller (A),
6 – Mandeville (A), 7 – Songer (FC), 8 – Lodas (NV), 9 – Williams (SV), 10 – Solomon (FC)
200 FR: 1 – SV (Thomas, Oliver, Vitaniemi, R Brown) 1:35.11,
2 – FC (Nelson, E Mellady, Witsman, Shumaker), 3 – Attica (Rosswurm, Mandeville, H Smith, Ray),
4 – Seg (G Hedgecock, M Hedgecock, Young, Clem), 5 – NV (Spivey, Kilgore, Lodas, Keller)
200 MR: 1 – SV (Jason Spurr, Taylor, White, Oliver) 1:52.332,
2 – Attica (Goodwin, Rosswurm, Smith, Ray), 3 – FC (Fruits, Songer, McMasters, Warrick),
4 – NV (Cook, Galloway, Keller, Lodas)
400 FR: 1 – SV (R Brown, Vitaniemi, Jason Spurr, Thomas) 3:34.73,
2 – FC (Nelson, Witsman, McMasters, Shumaker), 3 – Attica (Goodwin, Mandeville, Ray, Hiller),
4 – Seg (Wells, G Hedgecock, Young, Clem)