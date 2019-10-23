Those who are interested in learning more about solar energy for home, business, school or church can attend a workshop tonight at 7 p.m. at Robie’s Restaurant, 109 W. Main St. in Attica. The presentation will be from organizations like the Hoosier Environmental Council, a not-for-profit group that will give presentations focused on the ideal locations for installing solar, ways to pay for solar energy systems and opportunities to grow solar in the area and beyond. Attica Main Street, Purdue Extension, Tri Kappa will also be part of the workshop.
Solar workshop available tonight at Robie's
