An anniversary that no one remembers fondly is Sept. 11, 2001, as it’s one of those dates that lives in infamy with Pearl Harbor and marks a moment in time when America wasn’t as safe as it was supposed to be. Now, it’s been 18 years, the kids who were shielded from the tragedy that unfolded on television and used technology like no other event, now are becoming productive adults. Sept. 11 is referred to as Patriot’s Day, as a result of a proclamation by President George W. Bush.
At 7 p.m. Sept. 11 the Attica Fire Department hosted a Patriot’s Day Ceremony. The American Legion will be providing a color guard and 21 gun salute. This was open to the public. September 11 is very meaningful for the fire department as Americans remember the 343 firefighters who were lost during 9/11. The flag was raised at 7 a.m. and it flew until the 7 p.m. ceremony.
Attica Consolidated School Corporation Superintendent Sheri Hardman explained how the day was recognized at Attica High School. A tribute to the victims of 9/11 was read over the PA at 8:44 a.m. followed by a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., followed by Dusty Marlatt performing Taps. Then at 8:55 a.m. 9/11 documentary video played. At 9:02, a passage was read over the PA about the second plane hitting the World Trade Center second tower. The rest of the school day, a student read a passage at the beginning of each class period, reading a fact related to Patriot Day.
American Legion Post 52 supplied a member to play the Taps at the evening ceremony. No other formal remembrances were shared publicly.