State Sen. Phil Boots (R-Crawfordsville) welcomed students to the Statehouse to serve as Senate pages in January.
The following local students served as Senate pages:
· Courtney Miller, from Attica, attends Attica Jr./Sr. High School
· Alivia Peterson, from Attica, is a home-schooled student
· Elliott Peterson, from Attica, is a home-schooled student
Pages spend a day at the Statehouse touring the historic building, observing debates from the Senate floor and interacting with their state senator.
Students in grades six through 12 participate in the page program on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays during the legislative session. Groups serve on Wednesdays.
To learn more about the Senate Page Program, visit IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/page-program.