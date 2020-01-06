Seeger continued their recent domination of the girls’ side of the Bi-County Holiday tournament, defeating Attica 65-21, to earn their second consecutive title and 21st out of the 41 girls’ tournaments that have been played.
The Patriots got off to a good start, getting three points from Kiley White and two free throws from Riley Shrader for a 5-0 lead with two minutes gone, but Keela Howard responded with a trey to put the Ramblers on the board 30 seconds later.
Seeger ran off nine straight points, all from White and Shrader, before Charlie Moore put back a rebound for a 14-5 score after one quarter.
Three-pointers dominated the early second period as White, Emily Shrader and Aubry Cole each made one for the Patriots while Moore hit one for the Ramblers, all four of which were in the first four minutes.
Sadie Swift followed with two quick baskets for Attica to close the gap to nine at 25-16, but Avery Cole made a basket for Seeger and then fed Aubry Cole for a three pointer to put the Patriots up 30-16 at the half.
The start of the second half was all Riley Shrader as she scored the first nine points of the third quarter for a 39-16 lead and then Emily Shrader, Aubry Cole and White all scored while allowing Attica only a single point.
That point came on a free throw by Tatum Nunnally with six seconds left in the period meaning that it ended 45-17 in favor of the host Patriots.
Seeger opened the fourth quarter with two quick baskets before Swift made a runner for a 50-19 score, but Aubry Cole responded with a pair of baskets and White made a trey against only a lay-up by Howard for a 57-21 lead midway through the period.
Attica would not score again, but Seeger would get eight more for a final of 65-21.
Brent Rademacher, the Patriot head coach, said he liked the start his team got as it allowed them to take control of the game although he did say that he thought Attica out hustled his team early in the contest.
His teams are known for their defense, as he preaches not allowing more than ten points in a quarter and no more than 40 points in a game, but the defense in the second quarter did not please him.
“Our transition defense wasn’t good,” Rademacher said. “We were slow to rotate and if we missed a trap, we watched instead of hustling to the next position.”
He switched defenses in the third quarter and said that helped contain the penetration by the Attica guards and he said he stayed with that the remainder of the game.
Rademacher was happy with the scoring by his team as they made 7 three-pointers and 19 two-pointers in the contest.
“We ran our sets well and got the ball where we wanted it,” he explained, “and then we made the shots.”