Seeger High School will have its spring production, and it’ll be Frozen.
Students will perform Frozen, Jr., under the direction of teacher David Baker and choreography of senior Kali Haddock. The music and choreography direction will be from Donald Mori.
Baker said, “Rehearsals have been pretty smooth so far.
“The reason it’s Frozen Jr. is basically due to the fact that it’s a bit shorter version of the Broadway theatrical version. The rights for the full version aren’t available yet so the junior version allows us to do a show like Frozen but without waiting for years to secure the rights.
“Plus, since it is a bit shorter, younger kids can sit through it all. It’s such a fun show that has all the songs you’ve come to love plus some songs not featured in the movie but are in the full Broadway version.”
The cast includes: Young Anna ~ Jewel Perry, Middle Anna ~ Sadie Atwood, Anna ~ Jillian Huckleberry, Young Elsa ~ Victoria Haire, Middle Elsa ~ Kali Haddock, Elsa ~ Emma Rodenbarger, Hans ~ Travis Beckett, Kristoff ~ PJ Amble, Olaf ~ Abigail Simpson, Sven ~ Noah White.
The chorus includes Bishop ~ Katlyn Ray, Bulda ~ Sophie Roysdon, Butler ~ Ethan Swanson, Cook ~ Shaylen Gregory, Guard 1 ~ Dillon Ray, Guard 2 ~ Elijah Dill, Handmaiden ~ Zoe Martin, Housekeeper ~ Mary Greene, King Agnarr ~ Alex Key, Queen Iduna ~ Hannah Cunningham, Oaken ~ Kaden Churchill, Pabbie ~ Gage Baldwin, Steward ~ Graci Brundige, Duke of Weselton ~ Joseph Smalley and Townsperson ~ Caitlin Smith.
Frozen Jr. runs for three shows: 7 p.m. March 6-7 and 2 p.m. March 8.
All tickets are $5.