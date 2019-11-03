Seeger High Schoolers will put on their fall play this weekend.
The cast and crew will take on “Clue on Stage”, the high school edition.
Director David Baker gave this description of the show: “Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by the Wadsworth – the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out…who did it, where, and with what.”
The cast of characters includes Wadsworth - Noah White, Yvette - Emma Rodenbarger, Miss Scarlett - Sophia Roysdon, Mrs. Peacock - Abi Simpson, Mrs. White - Shaylen Gregory, Colonel Mustard - Joey Smalley, Professor Plum - Travis Beckett, Mr. Green - Kaden Churchill, ensemble: the cook - Hannah Cunningham, the motorist - Jillian Huckleberry, auxiliary Scarlett - Sadie Atwood, singing telegram girl - Sadie Atwood, Mr. Boddy - PJ. Amble, the cop - Alex Key, and an agent - Ashlyn Wadhams.
The show will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 8-9 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 10.
Ticket prices are $5 for adults and $3 for students.