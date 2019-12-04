Seeger students got a special look at the Indiana Supreme Court.
The court traveled to Parke Heritage High School in October to have an oral argument in the Cavanaugh’s Sports Bar & Eatery Ltd. v. Eric Porterfield civil negligence case.
Seeger High School social studies teacher John Comer asked for students in his classes to attend the 50 minute argument. There were nearly 400 students who attended, 82 of which were from Warren County.
The students were seniors in U.S. government and economics classes at Seeger.
“We cover the state and federal court system in U.S. government — so this was a great opportunity for our students to see the process of a hearing of the State Supreme Court,” Comer said.
Warren County Circuit Judge Hunter Reece put the school’s name in the hat for this opportunity. He said there was a class four years ago who took part in something similar at Purdue University.
According to information from the courts, “The court holds approximately 60 oral arguments at the State House in Indianapolis each year and occasionally schedules arguments outside the capital. Traveling oral arguments allow students, press, and the public in other areas of the state the opportunity to see the work of the court.”
Comer said he tries to get in one project over every topic the class covers.
In this project, he said, “I hope they have a great understanding of our court system. We have not studied the court system yet, but we will refer back to this experience when we do.”